Sunny Leone Wins Hearts As She Picks Sunil Chhetri As Her Favourite Footballer, Reply Goes Viral

In a recent Instagram story that sent shockwaves across the internet, renowned Bollywood actress Sunny Leone revealed her favourite footballer, and it's not who you might expect. When asked to choose between football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the actress took everyone by surprise with her response: Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian national football team.

Sunny Leone, who is known for her stunning performances in movies, as well as her philanthropic endeavors, shared her unconventional choice on her Instagram story, where she enjoys a massive following of over 40 million fans. The story instantly went viral, garnering thousands of comments and sparking a heated debate among football enthusiasts worldwide.

Chhetri, the 38-year-old striker, has been a prominent figure in Indian football for over a decade. His contribution to the sport and the national team has earned him numerous accolades and a devoted fan base. Leone's endorsement of Chhetri brings attention to the growing popularity of football in India, a nation traditionally more inclined towards cricket.

The actress, who has always been vocal about her love for sports, explained her choice by emphasizing the impact Chhetri has had on promoting football in India and his dedication to the sport. She commended Chhetri's skills, leadership, and his efforts to uplift the profile of Indian football on the global stage.

Recently, Chhetri became the fourth- highest goal scorer in the history of men’s football when he scored a hat-trick against Pakistan in their SAFF Championship opener at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Chhetri’s goal tally reached 90 in 138 matches after the brace, getting above Mokhtar Dahari of Malaysia, who had 89 goals in four more games.

It took just over 10 minutes for India to get the scoreboard ticking when the Indian captain scored after an major error by the Pakistan goalkeeper Saqib Hanif and soon doubled the lead after the visitor conceded a penalty, six minutes later.