ICC World Cup Qualifiers: 'Unreal,' Fans Can't Keep Calm After Netherlands Beat West Indies In Super Over

The Netherlands cricket team did something close to impossible as they almost chased down a target of 375 runs against the West Indies on Monday at the Harare Sports Club. Netherlands won in spectacular fashion thanks to Logan van Beek who scored 30 runs in the Super Over for his side and defended the target of 31 runs as well with the balls.

Fans on social media could not keep calm after the rollercoaster contest between the West Indies and Netherlands finally came to an end with the underdogs emerging out as the winners. (Watch: Logan van Beek Takes Jason Holder To The Cleaners, Hits 30 Runs In Super Over Win For Netherlands vs West Indies)

Checkout the reactions here:

Virat Kohli visits Netherlands and they defeat full strength WI chasing 375, I know my pic.twitter.com/Ii5bFiZ4q9 — retired ICT fan (@anubhav__tweets) June 26, 2023

Scoring runs against Netherlands is not everyone’s cup of tea. pic.twitter.com/7Ug4w7V1FD — Dennis (@DenissForReal) June 26, 2023

ONE OF THE GREATEST ODI MATCH EVER.



West Indies scored 374 runs.

Netherlands scored 374 runs.

Netherlands scored 30 runs in Super Over.

West Indies scored 8 runs in Super Over.



Netherlands beat West Indies in World Cup Qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/leN4aITRn9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 26, 2023

Carlos Brathwaite giving Player Of The Match award to Logan Van Netherlands



The reaction of Brathwaite says it all pic.twitter.com/FALblBkj65 June 26, 2023

LOGAN VAN BEEK.... YOU CHAMPION!



4,6,4,6,6,4 in the Super Over against Jason Holder to take the Netherlands to 30. One of the craziest striking in the Super Overs.

No one will scroll down without liking this videopic.twitter.com/Au25XFrfj2 — (@superking1816) June 26, 2023

In the other fixture of the World Cup Qualifiers, Sean Williams' majestic 174 and Zimbabwe's all-round dominance secured a crushing win of 304 runs over the USA in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 at Harare Sports Club on Monday. Sean Williams's put up a majestic display of batting as he slammed 174 from 101, guiding the tournament hosts to a total in excess of 400.