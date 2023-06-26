topStoriesenglish2627386
NewsCricket
ICC WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS 2023

ICC World Cup Qualifiers: 'Unreal,' Fans Can't Keep Calm After Netherlands Beat West Indies In Super Over

Netherlands defeated West Indies in their ICC World Cup Qualifiers fixture on Monday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

ICC World Cup Qualifiers: 'Unreal,' Fans Can't Keep Calm After Netherlands Beat West Indies In Super Over

The Netherlands cricket team did something close to impossible as they almost chased down a target of 375 runs against the West Indies on Monday at the Harare Sports Club. Netherlands won in spectacular fashion thanks to Logan van Beek who scored 30 runs in the Super Over for his side and defended the target of 31 runs as well with the balls.

Fans on social media could not keep calm after the rollercoaster contest between the West Indies and Netherlands finally came to an end with the underdogs emerging out as the winners. (Watch: Logan van Beek Takes Jason Holder To The Cleaners, Hits 30 Runs In Super Over Win For Netherlands vs West Indies)

Checkout the reactions here:

In the other fixture of the World Cup Qualifiers, Sean Williams' majestic 174 and Zimbabwe's all-round dominance secured a crushing win of 304 runs over the USA in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 at Harare Sports Club on Monday. Sean Williams's put up a majestic display of batting as he slammed 174 from 101, guiding the tournament hosts to a total in excess of 400.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'