ICC World Cup Qualifiers: Zimbabwe Script History, Score 400 Runs For First Time In ODI Cricket

Zimbabwe cricket team scripted history in their ICC World Cup Qualifier clash against the United States as they scored a total of over 400 runs for the first time in ODI cricket. Riding on a sensational knock from Sean Williams, Zimbabwe posted a massive total of 408 runs after playing the 50 overs against the United States at the Harare Sports Club on Monday (June 26).

First, openers Gumbie and Innocent Kaia got their side to a fine start but Jessy Singh trapped Kaia for 32 off 41 balls. However, Williams walked to play one of the best knocks of cricket career smashing 174 runs off just 101 balls with 21 boundaries and five maximums. (Who Is Sean Williams? Zimbabwe Batsman Who Scored 174 Runs In 101 Balls Vs USA In ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier)

Zimbabwe have posted a mammoth total in Harare on the back of a memorable knock from Sean Williams #CWC23 | #ZIMvUSA: https://t.co/1lk1Y9u9hm pic.twitter.com/yydFdKmUT4 — ICC (@ICC) June 26, 2023

Gumbie was also dismissed later on 78 off 104 by Nosthush Kenjige but Williams kept the flow of runs coming from the other end. Sikandar Raza 48 (27) and Ryal Burl 47 (16) also played their part helping their team reach the 400-run mark for the first time in history.

Zimbabwe's performance against USA showcases the potential they have to compete at the highest level. Recently, they pulled off an impressive win against the West Indies in the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers. With three consecutive win in their previous encounters against Nepal, the Netherlands, and West Indies, Zimbabwe is poised for further success in the Super Six stage.