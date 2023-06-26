NED: 0-0 (1) | WI vs NED, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score & Updates: Netherlands Begin Chase Of 375 Runs

Windies have finished with a total of 374 runs. The defeat against Zimbabwe was a painful one for them, but today they emerged with great determination. Pooran showcased his brilliance by scoring a magnificent century. Towards the end, Keemo batted with freedom, and Hope displayed his usual class. Additionally, King and Charles contributed fifties at the top of the batting order, setting up an excellent foundation. The Dutch bowlers struggled to contain the Windies' onslaught and were unable to find an escape. Chasing down 375 runs won't be an easy task.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from West Indies vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier HERE.