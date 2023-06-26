NED: 0-0 (1) | WI vs NED, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score & Updates: Netherlands Begin Chase Of 375 Runs
West Indies Vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Nichola Pooran Hits Century As West Indies Post 376 In 50 Overs.
Windies have finished with a total of 374 runs. The defeat against Zimbabwe was a painful one for them, but today they emerged with great determination. Pooran showcased his brilliance by scoring a magnificent century. Towards the end, Keemo batted with freedom, and Hope displayed his usual class. Additionally, King and Charles contributed fifties at the top of the batting order, setting up an excellent foundation. The Dutch bowlers struggled to contain the Windies' onslaught and were unable to find an escape. Chasing down 375 runs won't be an easy task.
LIVE WI vs NED Score: Chase begins
Here we go, Vikramjit Singh and Max ODowd begin the chase for Netherlands. Jason Holder starts off with a maiden over for the West Indies.
NED: 0/0 (1 Over)
LIVE WI vs NED Score: Netherlands need 375
Netherlands need 375 runs to win against the West Indies and it will take something special from their batting lineup to pull off this one as the opposition has some high quality pacers.
NED: 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Mid-Innings
Windies finished with a total of 374 runs, which was undoubtedly affected by their previous loss to Zimbabwe. However, they bounced back strongly in their recent match, exhibiting an aggressive approach. Nicholas Pooran played a remarkable innings, scoring a magnificent century. Keemo batted with great freedom in the final overs, while Hope displayed his usual class throughout. Moreover, King and Charles contributed fifties at the beginning, setting up an excellent foundation for the team. The Dutch bowlers struggled to contain the Windies' batting onslaught and found it difficult to find a breakthrough. Chasing down a target of 375 runs won't be an easy task for the opposition.
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Keemo Paul's Help West Indies Finish Big
In the 49th over, Aryan Dutt bowls to Keemo Paul who hits a six and a four, followed by two runs and no run. The score reaches 354-6 with Nicholas Pooran scoring 104 runs.
Live WI 374/6 (50) CRR: 7.48
Innings Break
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Kingma and van Beek contribute as West Indies score runs
In the 47th over, Kingma and van Beek bowled deliveries that resulted in singles and couple of runs. Keemo Paul and Nicholas Pooran scored runs for West Indies.
Live WI 338/6 (48) CRR: 7.04
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Keemo Paul and Pooran's Powerful Hitting Propel West Indies
Keemo Paul and Nicholas Pooran showcase their batting prowess, with Paul scoring 10 runs off 6 balls and Pooran contributing 81 runs off 54 balls.
Live WI 322/6 (46) CRR: 7
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Holder's Quick Dismissal Adds to Windies' Woes
Bas de Leede delivers a short ball outside off, tempting Holder to slash at it. Unfortunately for Holder, he edges it to the keeper, with the ball carrying extra bounce. Windies continue to lose wickets rapidly. Holder departs for 8 off 4 balls, including a six.
Live WI 299/6 (43.5) CRR: 6.82
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Quick Wickets as van Beek and Bas de Leede Claim Key Scalps
Van Beek takes a caught and bowled wicket off Shepherd's leading edge, dismissing him for a golden duck. Bas de Leede catches Shai Hope at deep midwicket after he hits a length delivery, ending his innings on 47.
Live Score WI 281/5 (42) CRR: 6.69
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Pooran and Hope Power West Indies to big total with Fiery Hitting
Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope unleash a flurry of boundaries and sixes, propelling West Indies to a score of 239-3 after 39 overs. Pooran shines with a quick fifty off 38 balls.
Live Score WI 256/3 (40) CRR: 6.4
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: WI's Hope and Pooran Shine with Elegant Shots and Steady Partnership
Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran showcase their batting prowess with well-timed shots, including boundaries, contributing to a solid partnership of 50 runs.
Live Score WI 226-3 In 38 Overs
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Shai Hope and Pooran's Partnership Builds as van Beek Struggles
Logan van Beek returns to the attack but fails to make an impact, conceding runs to Shai Hope and Pooran. The players take a break for drinks.
Live Score WI 205/3 (36) CRR: 5.69
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Dutt and Zulfiqar keep West Indies in check as Hope and Pooran add runs
Summary: Aryan Dutt and Saqib Zulfiqar deliver disciplined bowling, restricting West Indies' scoring. Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran manage to score singles and boundaries, but face challenges in finding gaps.
Live Score WI 197/3 (34.3) CRR: 5.71
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Saqib Zulfiqar and Aryan Dutt Restrict West Indies' Batting Progress
Saqib Zulfiqar bowls a tight spell, beating Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope multiple times, while Aryan Dutt maintains control with economical bowling, limiting West Indies to 170-3 after 30 overs.
Live Score WI 179/3 (31.5) CRR: 5.62
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: WI 3 Down
Saqib Zulfiqar strikes again, dismissing Brandon King lbw! It's a crucial breakthrough for the Netherlands, as they fight their way back into the game. Zulfiqar bowled a well-flighted leg-break on the middle stump. King, opting for more turn than there actually was, defended from the back foot but was caught right on the crease. The ball would have crashed into the middle stump, sealing King's departure. He scored a well-played 76 runs from 81 balls, including 13 boundaries.
Live Score WI 168/3 (29.1) CRR: 5.76
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Brooks Departs after LBW Appeal Confirms Plumb Decision
In the cricket match, Shamarh Brooks is dismissed LBW by Saqib Zulfiqar. The well-flighted leg-break deceives Brooks as he attempts a sweep but misses, resulting in the ball hitting his front pad. The appeal is upheld, confirming the clear LBW decision. Brooks departs after scoring 25 runs off 31 balls, including 2 boundaries.
Live Score WI 162/2 (27.3) CRR: 5.89
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Brandon King and Shamarh Brooks build partnership
Brandon King and Shamarh Brooks showcase their batting prowess, hitting boundaries and running quick singles. They contribute significantly to West Indies' score, reaching 146-1 after 25 overs against Saqib Zulfiqar's bowling.
Live Score WI 156/1 (26) CRR: 6
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Brandon King's powerful display
Brandon King's powerful batting display, including several boundaries, helped West Indies maintain a strong position against the Netherlands. However, Clayton Floyd suffered a groin strain during his spell but continued to bowl.
Live Score WI 142/1 (24) CRR: 5.92
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: King Dominate NED Bowlers
Brandon King shows his dominance with a flurry of boundaries, reaching his fifty with a powerful drive-through extra cover. Clayton Floyd impresses with his bowling, causing trouble for the batsmen.
Live Score WI 130/1 (22) CRR: 5.91
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: King and Brooks look to build partnership
King and Brooks excel with boundaries as WI's score reaches 108. King hits a crucial four, while Brooks contributes with singles. Floyd bowls well but concedes runs.
Live Score WI 118/1 (20.1) CRR: 5.85
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Johnson Charles Departs
Charles falls victim to Kingma's delivery, trapped lbw! The Netherlands team has finally achieved the breakthrough they were seeking. Kingma delivers a deceptive off-speed length ball, and Charles attempts to maneuver it towards the on-side but misjudges the line completely. The ball strikes him on the front pad, right next to the stumps, prompting the umpire to swiftly raise the infamous finger of dismissal. Charles departs, lbw to Kingma, after contributing 54 runs off 55 balls, including 9 boundaries and 1 six.
Live Score WI 101/1 (17.2) CRR: 5.83
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Johnson Charles on top
Johnson Charles shines as he hits a six and two fours in Clayton Floyd's over, accumulating 14 runs. WI's score after 15 overs stands at 89-0, with Charles batting on 47(46) and Brandon King on 39(44).
Live Score WI 92/0 (16) CRR: 5.75
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Logan van Beek into the attack
Logan van Beek fails to get a wicket as batters Brandon King and Johnson Charles make cautious decisions. Floyd's deliveries are defended with little opportunity for runs.
Live Score WI 75/0 (14) CRR: 5.36
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Bas de Leede and Clayton Floyd's bowling
Bas de Leede bowled to Brandon King, who scored a single and tapped a ball to backward point. Charles took a single and hit a couple of runs off de Leede's bowling. In the 11th over, Clayton Floyd bowled, with Charles and King scoring singles. The score after 11 overs was 63-0, with Charles at 28 and King at 33.
Live Score WI 70/0 (12) CRR: 5.83
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: King hits three fours in an over
Bas de Leede bowled to Brandon King, who hit three fours including an aerial drive over mid-off. Aryan Dutt bowled a maiden over to Johnson Charles, who had a couple of close calls.
Live Score WI 61/0 (10) CRR: 6.1
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Brandon King vs Aryan Dutt
Kingma bowled to Charles, who hit a four and took a couple of runs. Brandon King faced Aryan Dutt's bowling and defended most of the balls.
Live Score WI 44/0 (8) CRR: 5.5
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Charles vs Kingma
Kingma bowled to Charles who hit a four and defended a few balls. Brandon King scored runs with a four and a couple of boundaries off van Beek's bowling.
Live Score WI 32/0 (6) CRR: 5.33
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Kingma On Attack
In the third over, Kingma bowled well to Charles, who tapped a length ball to backward point and pushed a fuller ball to cover. He survived a big lbw appeal. Brandon King scored a single and miscued a drive. In the next over, van Beek conceded boundaries to Charles, who drove through extra cover and cover point.
Live Score WI 18/0 (4.1) CRR: 4.32
LIVE WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Steady Start By West Indies
In the first over, Kingma bowled well, with Brandon King defending most deliveries. However, he was beaten by a lovely outswinger. In the second over, van Beek bowled a full ball, which Brandon King blocked. He then scored a boundary with a square drive.
Live Score WI 5/0 (2) CRR: 2.5
WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Shai Hope: We lost the first two (tosses), and we won both games. Maybe same again today. We've got to brush that (the loss to Zimbabwe) aside, we've got a cricket game ahead of us, we got to focus on this today. We have to win every game, that's what we are faced with right now. Just focus on what's ahead of us and play some good cricket. Mayers is out with a hamstring injury and to balance the team, Shepherd comes in for Rovman Powell.
Scott Edwards: We're gonna have a bowl. We set the tone nice the other day, hopefully do the same again today. All three games, we have played a lot of good cricket. Don't think we have played to our full potential yet. The boys are in a pretty good place. We've got two changes.
ZIM vs USA, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Check Playing 11 HERE
Here's the playing 11 for Zimbabwe vs USA Match No. 17 in Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Harare on Monday.
Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie (wk), Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava.
USA: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Jessy Singh, Abhishek Paradkar, Usman Rafiq.
West Indies vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Check Playing 11 HERE
Here are the playing 11 for West Indies vs Netherlands, match No. 18 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier...
West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph
Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma
Zimbabwe vs USA, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: USA win toss, elect to bowl
USA captain Monank Patel has won the toss in Match No. 17 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier against Zimbabwe in Harare and elected to bowl first. Zimbabwe are being led by Sean Williams in the absence of regular skipper Craig Ervine.
WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Netherlands win toss, elect to bowl first
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards has won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in Match No. 18 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Harare on Monday. Both teams are on 4 points with two wins each.
West Indies vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Toss to take place soon
The toss for match No. 18 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier between West Indies and Netherlands is set to take place soon at 12pm IST. Captains Shai Hope and Scott Edwards will be out for toss soon.
West Indies vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: What WI need to qualify
West Indies need to beat Netherlands to carry forward at least 2 point into the Super Six stage. If West Indies beat the Netherlands as expected, they will still more or less need to win all of their Super Six games. Their fixture against Sri Lanka is the most important for their qualification for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India later this year.
WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Shai Hope on top of run-scoring charts
West Indies captain Shai Hope is on top of the run-scoring charts in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier with 216 runs in 3 matches so far. Hope has scored a century and 1 fifty in the Qualifier so far. He is just 2 runs behind the leading run-getter - Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine with 218 runs.
Zimbabwe and West Indies batters lead the pack at the @cricketworldcup Qualifier _#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/SQHyQ71emw
— ICC (@ICC) June 25, 2023
West Indies vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: WI fined by ICC after loss
West Indies woes increased after their disappointing 35-run loss to Zimbabwe last week. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side falls short of the target, and it was deemed that the West Indies fell three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Coach Darren Sammy slams WI
West Indies head coach Darren Sammy slammed his side for their 35-run loss to Zimbabwe in their last match which has made their chances for securing a berth in ODI World Cup 2023 harder.
"If we continue to display this type of fielding ... we've spoken about it for the last few games," Sammy said. "If you keep giving the opposition's best batters chances, eventually the cricket gods will catch up with you. They did with us today. But, that said, 269 on that surface ... These are things we are trying to change. We've seen it happen in times past. Today was really poor. It's about taking responsibility and we didn't do that today, and hence we didn't deserve to win."
WI vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Must-win match for West Indies
After losing their last game to Zimbabwe, it is a must-win match for Shai Hope's West Indies if they hope to qualify in second place for the Super Six Stages. The two-time champions must beat Netherlands on Monday if they hope to carry 6 points into the Super Six stages.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 18 between West Indies vs Netherlands in Harare today.