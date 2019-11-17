ICC World Test Championship, Points Table: India extends lead at top after Indore Test win

India have extended their lead at the top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship standings after a comprehensive win by an innings and 130 runs in the opening match against Bangladesh at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday.

By recording its fourth straight Test win at home this season, India have reached 300 points in the standings. They are yet to concede a point, having gained a full 120 points each in their three-Test home series against South Africa and two-Test series in the West Indies.

Each Test of the ongoing two-match series is worth 60 points since the 120 points up for grab in a series are evenly distributed over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand are on 60 points each after drawing their two-match series 1-1 while England and Australia are on 56 each after their five-match Ashes series ended 2-2.

The West Indies and South Africa failed to get any points in their opening series.

Here is the complete points table:

Team Played Won Lost Tied Draw N/R PT 1 India 6 6 0 0 0 0 300 2 New Zealand 2 1 1 0 0 0 60 3 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 0 0 60 4 Australia 5 2 2 0 1 0 56 5 England 5 2 2 0 1 0 56 6 West Indies 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 7 South Africa 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 8 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 9 Pakistan 0 0 0 - 0 0 0

Pakistan will play their first WTC series against Australia starting later this week. The first match of the two-Test series starts in Brisbane on Thursday while the second Test, a day-night fixture, will be played in Adelaide from November 29.

Meanwhile, India will look to further strengthen their lead when they take on Bangladesh in the second Test, beginning November 22 at Eden Gardens.

The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final in the United Kingdom in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test Champions.