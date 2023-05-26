ICC WTC Final 2023 Winner To Get THIS Amount In Prize Money, Around Rs 7 Crore Less Than IPL 2023 Champion

ICC declared the prize money for the winning team will be taking after clinching the World Test Championship final 2023. The WTC 2023 final will be played between India and Australia at The Oval from June 7 to 11. India are playing the final for the second successive time, having lost it to Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in 2021. Australia, led by Pat Cummins, would want to include the WTC mace in the shining cabinet that has many ODI World Cups and one T20 World Cup.

The winner of the WTC final, as per ICC's press release, is going to earn $1.6 million, which is equal to around Rs 13.2 crore. Compare this to the IPL prize money, ICC is giving 7 crores less to the WTC winner. The IPL 2023 winner will take Rs 20 crore home. At the same time, the losing finalists will bag $800,000, which will be around Rs 6.6 crore. South Africa, who finished third in the standings with earn $450,000.

"The tournament prize money is the same as that for the inaugural edition of the championship – ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 – a total purse of $3.8 million," read the ICC press release.

All nine ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 participants will get a share in the $3.8 million purse. South Africa have earned $450,000 by finishing third in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings. England who made a late resurgence in the two-year cycle with an aggressive playing style, ended up fourth on the table – a reward of $350,000.

Sri Lanka, who were in the running for a place in the final before their series defeat in New Zealand, dropped down to the fifth spot. Their prize money share is $200,000. Sixth-placed New Zealand, seventh-placed Pakistan, eighth-placed West Indies and ninth-placed Bangladesh will be given $100,000 each.