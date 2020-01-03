'If we have to, then I am going', says Bangladesh head coach on Pakistan tour

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has said that he is ready to travel to Pakistan for a bilateral Test series, provided the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) gives the node for the same.

Notably, the BCB is adamant that its country will only visit Pakistan to play a three-match T20I series in January, while they have agreed to play a two-Test series against Pakistan only at the neutral venue over security concerns.

But former South Africa coach Doming stated that he will surely be among those ready to fly to Pakistan for the series.

“If we have to, then I am going. I think we can only discuss the matter once the decision is made. We need to discuss with the cricket board and the board will decide what will happen next," the Dawn quoted Domingo as saying to New Age.

In the wake of Bangladesh's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the longest format of the game, a senior PCB official had earlier asked its counterparts to provide the reasons for their refusal to fulfill their obligation under the ICC Future Tour Programme (FTP).

The PCB official had also asked the BCB to visit Pakistan and have a discussion with them if they have any concerns regarding the security of their players.

Meanwhile, the PCB had also reminded its Bangladesh counterpart that Sri Lanka, who were targeted by the terrorists in March 2009, recently completed an incident-free two-leg tour of Pakistan--including a Test series in December 2019.