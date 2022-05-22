Tamil Nadu and Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Dinesh Karthik was picked in India squad for South Africa T20s on Sunday (May 22). After the announcement, the wicketkeeper and batter posted an update on his social media accounts, saying that belief is the key to success.

"If you believe yourself, everything will fall into place! Thank you for all the support and belief...the hard work continues...", said Karthik with a picture from his Nidahas Trophy knock.

Not to forget, Dinesh had made it crystal clear in one of the interviews during IPL 2022 that his ultimate aim was to make an India comeback.

''I must admit that I have a bigger goal. I have been working really hard. My aim is to do something special for the country. This is part of my journey. I have been trying everything to be a part of the Indian team,'' Karthik had said.

From Indian greats like Sunil Gavaskar to his RCB captain Faf du Plessis, everyone was backing the Indian batter to make a comeback. BCCI selectors could not turn their heads away despite Karthik's age. Karthis is 36 and on June 1 will turn 37. But he remains as fit as ever.

To be honest, he did not do any harm when he last played for India. He last featured for India in ODI vs New Zealand, the semi-final that India lost at the ICC ODI World Cup 2019. The last T20 he played was in February of 2019 vs Australia in Bengaluru where he went unbeaten on 8 off 4 balls, including 2 fours. Then suddenly, Karthik was not in India's scheme of things as he did not find his name in the Indian playing XIs and squads.

He had a horrific time as KKR leader, went under depression, quit captaincy but made a strong comeback as a commentator when India toured England in 2021. He became a fan favourite for his insights and dressing sense, never forget the lovel shirts he wore in commentary box and panel discussions. But one thing never change for him, he always wanted to play for India again and the commentary stint, was, well, a stint and nothing more.

Dinesh will be hoping to perform in India colours and cement his place in the side, especially with T20 World Cup expected to be played later this year in Australia.