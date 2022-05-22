The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa on Sunday. KL Rahul has been named captain of the side in the shortest format of the game while Umran Malik received his maiden call up.

Senior players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and M Shami have been given rest while Dinesh Karthik gets his place back in the T20I side after a prolific performance in the IPL 2022 for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kuldeep Yadav also made comeback into the side after a while as he was one of the best bowlers in the league stage of IPL 15.

India’s T20I squad

KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

More to follow...