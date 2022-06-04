Arjun Tendulkar not playing a single match for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians this season, broke the hearts of many fans. Arjun was picked by MI for a price tag of Rs 30 lakh from the IPL 2022 mega auctions. Despite MI getting eliminated and having 4-5 games to try new combinations, Arjun was never picked up in the playing eleven.

MI bowling coach Shane Bond opined that the left-arm bowler needs to work his skills a bit more. It must be heartbreaking for a player like Arjun, who's son of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to see his age players getting the chance but not getting one himself.

Legendary India captain, Kapil Dev explained how the surname 'Tendulkar' is taking a toll on the youngster's performance and adding pressure on him. Kapil Dev said that Arjun should not be expected to do wonders like his father from day one and start enjoying his game of cricket, given he's just 22 years old.

One of my good friends, a huge Sachin fan shared about Arjun Tendulkar being bought by MI and said,

"Waiting for people to cry nepotism on this." I'm not into cricket so I looked up his stats. Is this all that it takes to get picked by IPL Champions?

~17 ka avg hai yaar! pic.twitter.com/ltZSeekhvY — Aniketh Shetty (@AnikethShetty1) February 18, 2021

"Why is everyone talking about him? Because he is Sachin Tendulkar's son. Let him play his own cricket and do not compare with Sachin. To have a Tendulkar name has perks and disadvantages as well. Don Bradman's son changed his name because he could not soak that kind of pressure. He removed the surname Bradman because everyone expected him to turn out like his father," Kapil said on Uncut.

Arjun has been part of the Mumbai Indians squad for two years now but is yet to make his debut in the most competitive T20 League in the world, IPL. Arjun has been a net bowler for MI and the Indian team, where he has bowled to the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and many other big names. Kapil explains that Arjun should not be pressurised by the expectations.

"Don't put pressure on Arjun. He is a young boy. Who are we to say anything to him when he has the great Sachin as his father? But I would still just like to tell him one thing… Go and enjoy yourself. No need to prove anything. If you can become even 50 percent like your father… there is nothing better. When the name Tendulkar comes up, our expectations rise because Sachin was such a great," mentioned the former India all-rounder.