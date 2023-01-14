ILT20: India's Robin Uthappa SHINES with bat for Dubai Capitals as they beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Yusuf Pathan FAILS

Indian batter Robin Uthappa made an early impact in the inaugural International League T2o (ILT20) as he smashed 43 runs off 33 balls to help Dubai Capitals beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Match 1 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday (January 13). It was Knight Riders who won the toss and decided to bowl first. In the end, it did not turn out to be a smart decision by Sunil Narine, the captain of the ADKR. Knight Riders bowling unit led by Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hossain could not do much with the ball and DC finished with 187 for 6 in 20 overs. Uthappa was the second-top scorer for Capitals, scoring 43 off 33 balls. His knock included 4 fours and 2 sixes respectively.

Joe Root, playing his first match in a franchise T20 competition, opened with Uthappa and scored 26 off 21 balls and hit the first six of the tournament too. Rovman Powell, the captain of Dubai Capitals, scored 48 off 29 balls that included 3 sixs and same number of fours, helped Capitals reach the big score. Capitals were helped by quick knocks from Ravi Bopara as well as Isuru Udana in the last overs. Another India batter in Dubai team, Yusuf Pathan, failed, scoring just 6 runs.

The Knight Riders got off to worst possible start with the bat as Colin Ingram got out cheaply for just 1 in the first over itself, chasing 188 to win. Paul Stirling of Ireland, smashed 58 off 38 balls but after him, rest of the batters completely gave up. There were only two batters from Knight Riders who scored in double digits - Stirling and Andre Russell who scored 12.

Knight Riders could manage just 114 in 20 overs, losing the game by 73 runs.

In the 2nd match of ILT20, MI Emirates will take on Sharjah Warriors on January 14.