ILT20: Robin Uthappa becomes 1st player to receive ‘Green Belt’ after half-century for Dubai Capitals but fans ask is it cricket of WWE

Former India batter Robin Uthappa became the first player to receive the ‘Green Belt’ at the ILT20 T20 League after his fantastic innings of 79 off 46 balls against Gulf Giants at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday (January 16). Uthappa is currently leading the top run-scorer’s chart with 122 runs in the competition so far.

Once the winning team has lifted the magnificent ILT20 tournament trophy, and as part of the final presentations, the coveted Black Belt will be presented to the owner of the victorious team. Also during the presentations, the most valuable player of the league will be recognised and receive the stunning Red Belt, acknowledging his crowd-pleasing, consistent efforts.

However, fans on social media were confused, asking whether it was cricket of WWE? The organisers have placed a heavy emphasis on integrating unique ideas and concepts across the International League T20 in an effort to make it one of the most inventive leagues in the world.

WWE chal rha kya cricket me..__ — Harshit (@Virat_kohli2006) January 16, 2023

WWE thodi h_ January 16, 2023

Reminds me of this ! pic.twitter.com/Kq0qasZKUC — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) January 16, 2023

In its first season, the ILT20 has introduced five sets of belts – the Green Belt, White Belt, Black Belt, Red Belt and Blue Belt. The player with the most runs at the end of the competition will be given the Green Belt, while the player with the most wickets will acquire the White Belt.

Meanwhile, the 24 UAE players hand-selected to participate in the league, will be vying for the Blue Belt, which will be presented to the best UAE player at the end of the season.

Speaking about the unique set of player awards, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, the Emirates Cricket Board said, “We wanted to come up with something new with regard to the player awards and we are thrilled to introduce the various Belts, which will add another kind of flavour to the tournament. We anticipate the Belts will be a big hit among the players, something they will strive to receive, and the fans will come to recognise as a symbol of greatness around the globe.”

