In Abdul Basith, captain Sanju Samson bought RR's TRUMP CARD from Kerala at IPL 2023 Mini Auction, Read Here

When Rajasthan Royals (RR) bought Abdul Basith at the IPL 2023 Mini Auction in Kochi on December 23 (Friday), one knew that this signing had the stamp of their captain Sanju Samson. Basith comes from Kerala too and he was bought by RR for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. This could just be a start of a marvellous career of a young man from Ernakulam. Samson may have just made one of the most brilliant purchases for his team although he was not at the auction table on Friday. What makes Abdul special? Read on.

Abdul Basith comes from a humble background. He is son of a KSRTC Driver from Ernakulam joins ⁦bus driver who works for Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation. When RR bought him, his family was glued to the TV set. Abdul was not at home. When he came back, he was surprised by a cake waiting for him. By then, he had been bought by Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakh, which was his base price at the mini auction. His father would be a proud man but he missed watching his son grab the deal as he was out of home for Sabarimala duty, tweeted a journalist.

Not to forget, Basith's journey has just begun. He made his debut in LIST A and T20 only this year. His LIST A debut was for Kerana in a Vijay Hazare Trophy game vs Haryana at Alur. His T20 debut happened in October during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 vs Arunachal Pradesh. What makes Basith special is his Strike Rate. In 8 T20s he has played so far, his Strike Rate is 149.31. He is tall and hits the ball long.

In Basith, Sanju has brought a game-changing player, a trump card that many might not know of and he may introduce him at a stage in IPL 2023 when least expected. Watch out for him. Another cricketer from Kerala about to rise and shine.