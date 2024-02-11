IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today India Vs Australia ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Final At Benoni, 130 PM IST, February 11
The fervor of youth will be on full display as 18 and 19-year-old Indian cricketers strive for their sixth ICC U-19 World Cup victory against Australia. Last year's defeat to Australia left Rohit Sharma's team disheartened, but for Uday Saharan, Sachin Dhas, Musheer Khan, and Saumykumar Pandey, triumphing over Australia would be particularly gratifying.
Skipper Saharan emphasised their focus on the present, steering clear of thoughts of revenge or future outcomes. Australia poses a formidable challenge with players like skipper Hugh Weibgen, opener Harry Dixon, and seamers Tom Straker and Callum Vidler proving their mettle in this tournament.
However, India U-19, a perennial powerhouse in age-group cricket, enters the final as favorites, boasting a rich history of success. Since 2016, they've consistently reached the finals, clinching titles in 2018 and 2022.
The U-19 World Cup has served as a springboard for numerous cricketing talents like Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill. Yet, it's also a reminder of the uncertainties of transitioning to senior cricket. Many promising U-19 stars, from Reetinder Singh Sodhi to Unmukt Chand, have struggled to replicate their early success at the senior level.
The journey from youth cricket to the senior stage is arduous, often exposing the gap between potential and performance. Even for the current Indian U-19 team led by Saharan, success wasn't immediate, having failed to reach the U-19 Asia Cup final. However, they've now found their rhythm when it matters most.
India U-19 vs Australia U-19 Dream11 Prediction
Captain: Musheer Khan
Vice-captain: Hugh Weibgen
Wicketkeepers: Aravelly Avanish
Batters: Uday Saharan, Harry Dixon, Sachin Dhas, Hugh Weibgen
All-rounders: Musheer Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, Tom Straker
Bowlers: Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey, Callum Vidler
India U-19 vs Australia U-19 Probable XIs:
India U-19 Probable XI: Uday Saharan (c), Adarsh Singh, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Saumy Pandey, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Murugan Abhishek, Musheer Khan, Arshin Kulkarni
Australia U-19 Probable XI: Hugh Weibgen (c), Ollie Peake, Sam Konstas, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks (wk), Harjas Singh, Rafael Macmillan, Callum Vidler, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell
India U-19 vs Australia U-19 Full Squad
IND U-19: Uday Saharan, Murugan Abhishek, Aravelly Avanish, Sachin Dhas, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari, Dhanush Gowda, Adarsh Singh, Priyanshu Moliya, Raj Limbani, Musheer Khan, Innesh Mahajan, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla and Rudra Patel
AUS U-19: Harry Dixon, Harkirat Bajwa, Harjas Singh, Hugh Weibgen, Lachlan Aitken, Mahli Beardman, Charlie Anderson, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael Macmillan, Tom Campbell, Aidan O’Connor and Ollie Peake
