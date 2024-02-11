India U19 vs Australia U19 World Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where and How To Watch IND Under 19 Vs AUS Under 19 Final Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

India face Australia in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 final today in Benoni with an eye on the historic sixth title. If India win today, it will be the first time they defend the title. India have won the competition a record five times and had won it last time too under the leadership of Yash Dhull. Not to forget, Australia, on the other hand, have the chance to add a fourth ICC trophy in the last one year to the cabinet. Australia have won three trophies already including ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, ICC World Test Championship and ICC Cricket World Cup trophy.

Hugh Weibgen's team aims to add one more to the cabinet today. This is also the third time in the last 12 months that India and Australia will meet each other in the final of an ICC tournament. Previously, India and Australia played finals of World Test Championship as well as ODI World Cup and Aussies were victorious on both these occasions.

Some serious business behind the scenes at the captains' photoshoot ahead of the final _#U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/imbQDOuzhz— ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 10, 2024

India are on a winning streak this World Cup just like Rohit Sharma and Co in the 50-over World Cup last year. Saharan and Co began their campaign with wins over Bangladesh, Ireland and the USA in the group stage. They topped the group and entered Super Six where they made short work of New Zealand and Nepal to make it to the semifinals.

In the semifinal, India met hosts South Africa and clinched that game to enter another U19 World Cup final.

For Australia, different players have emerged as heroes throughout the tournament. Weibgen has led his troops well. In the semifinals vs Pakistan, these young men showed why they are exactly like their seniors, fighting till the last ball to beat Pakistan to make a place in the final.

India (INDU19) vs Australia (AUS U19) Final Match Live Streaming Details: When, where and how to watch IND U19 vs AUS U19 Final Match? Read below:

When will India U19 Vs Australia U19 World Cup Final match match be played?

India U19 Vs Australia U19 World Cup Final match will be played February 11 (Sunday), 2024.

Where will India U19 Vs Australia U19 World Cup Final match be played?

India U19 Vs Australia U19 World Cup Final match will take place at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

At what time will India U19 Vs Australia U19 World Cup Final start?

India U19 Vs Australia U19 World Cup Final will start at 1:30 PM IST.

How to watch India U19 Vs Australia U19 World Cup Final live streaming in India?

India U19 Vs Australia U19 World Cup Final will be streamed live on Hotstar app and website.

How to watch India U19 Vs Australia U19 World Cup Final live telecast in India?

India U19 Vs Australia U19 World Cup Final live telecast will be on Star Sports Network in India.

India U19 Vs Australia U19: Squads

India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan

Australia U19 Squad: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Oliver Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMilllan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler, Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Corey Wasley, Aidan O Connor