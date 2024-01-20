trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2711609
IND U-19 vs BAN U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Injury Updates For Today’s In ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 At Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 1:30 PM IST, January 20

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction IND U-19 vs BAN U-19 In ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of India vs Bangladesh, India U-19 Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh U-19 Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 07:57 AM IST
The cricketing world is buzzing with excitement as India U-19 gears up to clash with Bangladesh U-19 in Match 3 of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024. The encounter, scheduled at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on January 20, promises to be a thrilling start for both teams in the cricketing extravaganza. The Mangaung Oval pitch has shown a commendable balance, offering support to both batsmen and bowlers. Teams choosing to bowl first have seen slightly more success, indicating potential early-game assistance for bowlers. While competitive batting scores are achievable, chasing a target on this pitch poses a formidable challenge.

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19: Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Adil Bin Siddik, Aravelly-Avanish Rao

Batters: Ashiqur Rahman Shibli, Adarsh Singh, Uday Pratap Saharan

All-rounders: Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Rizwan Chowdhury, Ariful Islam

Bowlers: Paevez Sheikh Rahman Jibon, Raj Limbani

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19: Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Choice 1: Arshin Kulkarni (c), Musheer Khan (vc)

Choice 2: Aravelly-Avanish Rao (c), Rizwan Chowdhury (vc)

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19: Dream11 Prediction Backups:

Ahrar Amin, Rudra Mayur Patel, Mahfuzur Rahman, Wasi Siddiquee

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19: Match Details:

Date and Time: January 20; 01:30 pm IST | 08:00 am GMT | 10:00 pm local
Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19: Full Squads

Bangladesh: Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Boranno, Ariful Islam, Shihab James, Ahrar Amin (vc), Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Wasi Siddiquee, Maruf Mridha

India: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk), Saumy Kumar Pandey (vc), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (wk), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari.

India, the defending champions, clash with Bangladesh, the 2020 edition winners, in what promises to be a riveting encounter. Both teams seek victory to set the tone for the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024.

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19: Weather Report

Sunny and clear conditions with a temperature around 30°C are predicted for the match, ensuring a perfect setting for the players.

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19: Pitch Report

Mangaung Oval's pitch, known for its balance, is expected to challenge both batting and bowling skills. Spinners may find assistance in the second innings, adding an extra layer of excitement.

