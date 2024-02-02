IND U-19 vs NEP U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today India Vs Nepal ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 At Bloemfontein, 130 PM IST, February 2

India's U19 squad is poised to advance closer to the semifinals as they face Nepal in today's ICC U19 World Cup clash at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. The venue, where the Indian team secured a victory against New Zealand just three days ago, sets the stage for another crucial encounter. India, enjoying a winning streak in the World Cup, must not underestimate Nepal and should aim for a comprehensive victory. The strength on paper favors India, but in U19 cricket, every team poses a potential threat.

The spotlight will be on Musheer Khan, the leading run-scorer in Tests with an impressive tally of 325 runs from just four matches. Maintaining an average of 325 and a striking rate of 103.17, all eyes are on him to deliver once again in this pivotal match. India's U19 captain Uday Saharan, displaying good form, faces the crucial task of converting it into centuries in the ongoing World Cup. While his performance has been notable, achieving three-figure scores will be pivotal for his team's success in the tournament.

Despite India being the favorites, the unpredictable nature of U19 cricket means Nepal cannot be underestimated. Nepal faced early setbacks in the first round, losing to New Zealand and Pakistan, but made a strong comeback with a thrilling one-wicket victory over Afghanistan. While beating India poses a significant challenge, Nepal approaches the match without undue pressure.

For his solid 131-run knock in the first innings, Musheer Khan is adjudged the Player of the Match __



Scorecard __ https://t.co/UdOH802Y4s#BoysInBlue | #U19WorldCup | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/eNzWe0l6Co— BCCI (@BCCI) January 30, 2024

IND U19 vs NEP U19: Dream11 Picks

Wicket-keeper: Aravelly Avanish Rao

Batters: Adarsh Singh, Uday Saharan, Dev Khanal, A Kumal

All-rounders: Dipesh Kandel, Gulsan Jha, Arshin Kulkarni (Vice Captain), Musheer Khan (Captain)

Bowlers: Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey

IND U19 vs NEP U19: Squads

India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Aravelly Avanish(w), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan

Nepal U19 Squad: Arjun Kumal, Bipin Rawal(w), Aakash Tripathi, Dev Khanal(c), Bishal Bikram KC, Gulsan Jha, Deepak Bohara, Dipesh Kandel, Subash Bhandari, Aakash Chand, Durgesh Gupta, Tilak Bhandari, Hemant Dhami, Uttam Thapa Magar, Dipak Bohara, Deepak Dumre

IND U19 vs NEP U19: Predicted XI

India Predicted XI: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey

Nepal Predicted XI: Arjun Kumal, Bipin Rawal (wk), Aakash Tripathi, Dev Khanal (c), Bishal Bikram KC, Gulsan Jha, Deepak Bohara, Dipesh Kandel, Subash Bhandari, Aakash Chand, Durgesh Gupta