IND U19 vs ENG U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, 6:30 PM IST February 5

India Under 19 and England Under 19 will battle it out for 2022 ICC U19 World Cup trophy on Saturday (February 5). After numerous problems due to Covid-19 outbreak in the squad, Team India jumped past every hurdle in their way to a record 5th Under 19 World Cup title. This is will be India's fourth Under 19 World Cup final and the Yash Dhull led-side will definately look to bring the trohy home. India lost to Bangladesh Under 19 in the previous final, However, beating Australia U19 in the semis by a huge margin of 96 runs will give India full confidence to thrash the England U19 and win the World Cup.

On the other hand, England Under 19 defeated Afghanistan in their semi-finals by 15 runs (D/L method) to steal a spot in the finals. England have a very talented squad with balanced players in every role, they will not give anything to India easily and look to get their hands on the trophy.

Match Details

India Under 19 vs England Under 19, U19 World Cup Final

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Date & Time: Febuary 5th, at 6:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

IND-U19 vs ENG-U19 Dream 11 Team

Wicket-keeper - James Rew

Batters - Yash Dhull, William Luxton, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vc)

All-Rounders - Tom Prest (c), Jacob Bethell, Nishant Sindhu

Bowlers - Ravi Kumar, Joshua Boyden, Vicky Ostwal

IND-U19 vs ENG-U19 Probable Playing XIs

India Under 19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

England Under 19: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), Thomas Aspinwall, James Sales, Joshua Boyden

