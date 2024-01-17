Team India captain Rohit Sharma had all eyes on him following the two ducks in the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan. During the third match in Bengaluru, Rohit Sharma opened the batting with a four but it was given as 'bye' by umpire Virender Sharma. Men in Blue skipper was hilariously seen having chat with the official telling him that it was off his bat.

"Arey Viru, pehle wala Thigh pad Diya tha kya? Itna bada bat laga hai. Ek toh idhar 2 zero ho gaya hain.'(Are Viru, you gave it leg byes? it hit the bat man. I already have 2 zeros to my name)," Rohit was heard saying on the stump mic. (WATCH: Crowd Goes Crazy After Rohit Sharma Names Sanju Samson In Lineup For IND vs AFG 3rd T20I)

Watch the video here:

Rohit Sharma to Umpire about that first ball Leg Bye pic.twitter.com/29uP3FG3vL (@shiv0037) January 17, 2024

Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final T20I of the three-match series being played at M Chinnaswammy Stadium on Wednesday.

India are leading the series 2-0 and they will look to sweep the series. This is their last T20I before the much-awaited T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place later this year in the West Indies and the United States.

India have made three changes in their side. The hosts brought in Sanju Samson, Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Yadav in place of Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel respectively.

"We will bat first. We bowled in the first two games, so we'll bat today. Nothing to do with the wicket, just want to try some combinations and give some chances. We have ticked a few boxes, this is another opportunity to try new faces. We have made three changes -Sanju, Avesh and Kuldeep are in. Axar, Jitesh and Arshdeep are out," Rohit said at the time of the toss.

"We wanted to bowl first. We have taken some positives from the series, we'll try for a few more today. We have got three changes as well," said Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran.