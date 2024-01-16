LIVE Updates | IND Vs AFG, 3rd T20I Cricket Match Live Score: Sanju Samson To Get A Chance?
India Vs Afghanistan (IND Vs AFG), 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Rohit Sharma aims to make a clean sweep on Afghans in Bengaluru
India are aiming a clean sweep on Afghanistan when they take them on in the third and last T20I at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The Men in Blue have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series as they look to extend it to 3-0 and take the series. All eyes will be on Shivam Dube who has struck two quick, unbeaten and match-winning fifties in the tournament so far. Dube's rise as a dangeroud T20 batter is a good news for India in this T20 World Cup cycle.
Ibrahim Zadran and Co have a huge task in their mind and despite a bad start in the series, they must look to close it out on a positive note and fly back with a morale boosting win in Bengaluru.
LIVE IND vs AFG: Probable 11s
IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma/Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/Avesh Khan.
AFG: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran (c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Rohit Vs Zadran
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan. The match is to be played in Bengaluru tomorrow. India are looking to inflict a clean sweep on the Afghanistan team. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the match.