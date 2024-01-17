IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs Afghanistan Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

India look to win the third and last T20I against Afghanistan and make a whitewash on the visitors. The two teams meet today in Bengaluru. While India have clean sweep in mind, Afghanistan will be looking to finish the series on a high. The visitors have not played their best game so far in the series and they have definitely missed the services of their ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan. India have been excellent, especially with the bat as Shivam Dube has helped India tackle the spin challenge brilliantly.

The home team are likely to make some changes, if not many, for the third and last game with the series already in bag. Will Jitesh Sharma make way for Sanju Samson and Mukesh Kumar for Avesh Khan? It will be interesting to see that. Also, Ravi Bishnoi could be replaced by Kuldeep Yadav as India might want to look at how the left-arm wrist spinner goes in this format.

On the other hand, Ibrahim Zadran's team needs to pack a punch and deliver the goods as a team. They have not shown any improvement so far and it will be interesting to see what they do upon winning the toss. Afghanistan's best chance will be do win the toss and opt to bowl first and make India defend the target, something at which they have struggled in the past in T20Is.

Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming details of the 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan here.

When will India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match match be played?

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will be played on January 17 (Wednesday) 2024.

Where will India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match be played?

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will take place at M Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru.

At what time will India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match start?

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match live streaming in India?

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on Jiocinema.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match live telecast in India?

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match live telecast in India will be available on Sports 18 in India.

India Vs Afghanistan: Squads

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hazratullah Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

India Vs Afghanistan: Probable 11s

Afghanistan Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran (c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

India Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma/Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/Avesh Khan