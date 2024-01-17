IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Rishabh Pant Joins Team India Nets Session Ahead Of Bengaluru Tie, BCCI Shares Pics

India wicketkeeper and batter Rishabh Pant, who is currently recovering from injury he sustained in a car accident in December 2022, joined Team India's nets session. Team India are in Bengaluru to take part in the third and last T20I vs Afghanistan. On Tuesday, the Indian team hit the nets and were surprised to see Pant walking to the the practice.

Pant, however, did not train with the Indian team. He was there to say 'hi' to his teammates. BCCI shared the photos of Team India's nets session on Tuesday evening and one of the pics had Pant talking to Rohit.

Take a look at the photos below:

Pant spent the new year eve in Dubai with MS Dhoni and his family. Pictures had gone viral from the party in which Dhoni and Pant could be seen having a good time together. Pant returned to India after spending some relaxing time. He quickly moved to National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to resume his rehab.

The 26-year-old cricketer is still undergoing the rehab process and is likely to make a comeback to the cricket field only by the time IPL 2024 starts. Pant has already been named the captain of Delhi Capitals (DC). He was also present at the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai at the DC table. Pant said that he was looking forward to his return in IPL but before that he wanted to be in the mix of things when the squad was being finalised for the next season.

Coming to the India vs Afghanistan T20I series, the hosts have 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will be looking to inflict a whitewash on visitors. The home team have won chasing in the first 2 T20Is with Shivam Dube being the chief architect on both the occasions. India will hope that the left-handed power-hitter continues to have a good tournament.

All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma who has suddenly hit poor form. He has gone out for ducks in back-to-back matches in this series upon his return to T20Is after a long gap of 14 months. It will be interesting to see whether management gives a go to likes of Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav and Avesh Khan in this game, knowing that the series is already in the bag.