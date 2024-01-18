There was a heated moment between India batter Rinku Singh and Afghanistan bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi during the T20I series between the two teams. A video has gone viral in which one can see the Afghan bowler pushing Rinku, who is unperturbed by this act. The incident may not have taken place in the third T20I as Fazalhaq was not part of the team in the last match in Bengaluru. The video reveals two characters, one of Fazalhaq and other of Rinku. While the Afghanistan batter clearly looks rattled, Rinku despite getting pushed does not respond and maintains his calm.

The on-field umpire can be seen asking Fazal to go and bowl when he pushed Rinku at the non-striker's end. In the video, one sees Rinku completing a single and then heading for the 2nd run before being asked to return. He came in the way of bowler Fazal while doing so as the Afghan walked back to the run-up mark. Fazal didn't like finding Rinku in his way and pushed him using the elbow.

Rinku being Rinku remained very calm and did not react at all to the incident. He let the umpire do the job. As Fazal pushed Rinku, Mohammad Nabi was also in the frame but he too did not say anything to his bowler.

One is assuming that the incident took place either in the first T20I or 2nd match as Fazal played only in these matches. The bowler was obviously angry with his bowling and how his team was performing in the series.

Afghanistan lost the third and last T20I too. But that was the only time the visitors showed great fight as the match was decided after 2 Super Overs. India made a clean sweep on Afghanistan, winning it 3-0. Ibrahim Zadran, Afghanistan's stand-in captain for the series, said that he is happy with the show of the team after losing to India in the Super Over. Zadran said that they are taking massive positives out of the series despite the scoreline being 0-3.

"We never played this kind of cricket in T20, especially against India and in batting department as well. Really happy. We will take some positives from this series and focus on improving a little bit in the T20 World Cup," said Zadran.