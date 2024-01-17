trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2710417
Not Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi, Michael Jordan Is The Richest Sportsperson In World

Michael Jordan is the richest sportsperson at the age of 60 in the world.

In the realm where sports icons relentlessly pursue excellence, it's undeniable that they amass considerable wealth through playing contracts, endorsements, investments, and various business ventures. While football boasts global popularity and features legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar raking in millions annually, today's focus shifts to a luminary who stands as the wealthiest athlete worldwide.

That luminary is none other than Michael Jordan. Renowned for his basketball prowess during his tenure with the Chicago Bulls, Jordan not only dominated the game but also amassed unprecedented wealth. (Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Consume Beef At A Restaurant In USA?)

Now at the age of 60, Jordan has achieved a staggering net worth of $3 billion (Rs 24,863 crore), securing his position as the world's richest athlete, as per Forbes. Defying the conventional belief that footballers dominate the wealth rankings, Jordan's journey to this pinnacle serves as a testament to his unwavering dedication both on and off the basketball court.

Jordan's immense wealth wasn't solely derived from playing salaries; instead, it was the result of a strategic blend of investments and endorsements. Through high-profile partnerships with iconic brands such as McDonald’s, Gatorade, Hanes, and Nike, he revolutionized sports sponsorship, accumulating an estimated $2.4 billion. Notably, his collaboration with Nike, particularly the iconic Air Jordans released in 1985, has transcended sports and become a cultural phenomenon. (WATCH: Mohammed Shami's Brutal Reaction On Hardik Pandya Leaving Gujarat Titans For Mumbai Indians, Says, 'Koi Farak Ni Padta')

In a significant move in August 2023, Jordan secured the title of the world's wealthiest athlete by divesting a majority of his ownership in the Charlotte Hornets, ranked as the 27th most valuable franchise in the NBA. This historic transaction, valued at an astounding $3 billion, marked a pivotal moment in NBA history, as Jordan sold at a staggering 17 times the initial purchase price.

