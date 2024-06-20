The 2024 T20 World Cup has already witnessed some monumental performances, but Nicholas Pooran's blistering onslaught against defending champions England on Thursday night will undoubtedly go down as one of the tournament's most electrifying moments. In a clash that had fans on the edge of their seats, the West Indies' flamboyant left-hander etched his name into cricketing folklore with a humongous six that left the English bowlers shellshocked.

Also Read: India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates: India Face Afghanistan's Spin Challenge



Fireworks at the Perth Stadium



After a steady start from openers Brandon King and Johnson Charles, the West Indies innings kicked into overdrive when Pooran strode to the crease. The talented Trinidadian didn't take long to find his rhythm, caressing a couple of delightful boundaries to get his eye in. However, it was his colossal 95-meter maximum off the bowling of Mark Wood that truly set the Perth Stadium alight.



Wood, renowned for his searing pace, attempted to cramp Pooran for room with a well-directed length delivery. But the left-hander's incredible hand-eye coordination and brute power came to the fore as he nonchalantly flicked his wrists to dispatch the Englishman's thunderbolt over the deepest part of the midwicket boundary. The cricket ball seemed to hang in the air for an eternity before eventually crash-landing into the ecstatic West Indian fan club behind the ropes, sparking pandemonium in the stands.



England's Ashes Revival Hopes Dented



While Pooran's stroke of genius was the undeniable highlight, the bigger picture indicates that this result could have far-reaching implications for England's hopes of retaining their T20 crown. The defending champions came into this marquee event riding the crest of a wave after their remarkable Ashes triumph over Australia. However, this damaging loss to the free-scoring West Indies has severely dented their prospects of progressing from a tricky group that also includes the likes of India and South Africa.



For the Caribbeans, Pooran's pyrotechnics were merely a continuation of the form that saw him dismantle Afghanistan in their previous outing. After Brandon King's unfortunate departure due to a groin injury, the stage was set for the elegant southpaw to take center stage. And take center stage he did – in the most emphatic fashion imaginable.