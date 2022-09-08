NewsCricket
IND VS AFG

'I have no plans of coming to Pakistan', Amit Mishra shuts Pakistani actress with epic reply after her 'Eat Cow Dung' comment

After Pakistan won the match, Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari replied to Mishra's tweet, saying it is time for him to not eat cow dung. That was a a very rude reply, that was not needed. 

Sep 08, 2022

Former Indian player Amit Mishra, who has become popular for his tweets on the social media website, got attention again for a tweet that has gone viral. The Ex-India player posted a reply to a Pakistan actress who tried to troll him post Pakistan's thrilling win over Afghanistan at Sharjah on Wednesday night. Mishra had tweeted earlier, before the start of Pakistan vs Afghanistan Super 4s clash in Asia Cup 2022, that he would be eating Afghan Chaap the whole week if they win vs Men in Green. If Afghanistan had won, it would have made things easier for India to qualify for the final. But it was not to be. Mishra's tweet was on the similar lines as he was backing Afghanistan vs Pakistan in hope that India could qualify for the final. 

After Pakistan won the match, Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari replied to Mishra's tweet, saying it is time for him to not eat cow dung. That was a a very rude reply, that was not needed. Mishra took it upon himself to shut her and quote retweeted her with: "No, I have no plans of coming to Pakistan."

Check out their exchange on Twitter here.

Coming to the match vs Afghanistan, India will be playing for the pride as they cannot qualify for the final. But this win is important for India knowing they need to finish the tounament on a high and continue with the improvement ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup 2022 that is set to start next month. There is a high chance that Rishabh Pant might make way for Dinesh Karthik in the game vs Afghanistan and we may also see Deepak Chahar get a game in place of a pacer or spinner R Ashwin. Deepak was not a part of the squad but was roped in as replacement for Avesh Khan who was ruled out due to illness.

 

