Virat Kohli BREAKS records with maiden T20I 100, joins Rohit Sharma and Ricky Ponting in THIS elite list

Virat Kohli ended a long-awaited century drought on Thursday (September 8), more than 1000 days if we speak in detail. It all happened when Team India took on Afghanistan in their Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash. The right-hander fired 122 off just 61 balls as India finish at 212/2 after 20 overs. The king of batting, Virat Kohli found his mojo back on Thursday and records shattered after his blistering knock. He joined joined Rohit Sharma in the elite list of batters who have smacked 100 T20I sixes and also equalled former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting for total number of centuries in international cricket by scoring his 71st.

This is Kohli's first 100 in T20Is and most importantly, his first international hundred in more than 3 years. His last ton came in a Test match in November of 2019 against Bangladesh and since then, the whole world including himself have been waiting for it.

First T20I hundred for Virat - his first in any international format in almost 3 years.



This puts him at level with Ricky Ponting (71) in list of the players with most international hundreds. Now only Sachin Tendulkar (100) is ahead of him.#INDvAFG #INDvsAFG #AsiaCup2022 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) September 8, 2022

At the end of six overs and the powerplay, India stood at 52/0, with Virat (25*) and Rahul (26*) unbeaten. Virat and KL continued their domination over Afghanistan, even after the powerplay. The duo kept the scoreboard running at a good speed. At the end of 10 overs, India stood at 87/0, with Rahul (42*) and Virat (44*). Virat brought up his 33rd half-century in the format with a single. KL Rahul helped the team cross 100-run mark with a four in 11.2 overs and scored another four on the next ball to bring up his fifty.

Medium-pacer Fareed Malik ended the 119-run stand between the duo in the 13th over, dismissing Rahul for 62 off 41 balls after the batter was caught by Najibullah Zadran at long-on. Suryakumar Yadav was next and he started his innings with a six on the very first ball, but Fareed got his wicket on the very next ball.

Rishabh Pant was up on the crease. He continued to tick the scoreboard with Virat and took India into the final five without further damage. At the end of 15 overs, India was at 134/2, with Pant (6*) and Virat (59*). Pant and Virat continued their assault on Afghanistan bowlers. Virat was the aggressor and mercilessly hit boundaries.

With two overs to go, Pant-Virat brought up their 50-run stand. Virat also entered into the 90s. Finally, he completed his much-anticipated 71st international century and his first in T20Is. India finished its innings at 212/2, with Virat Kohli (122*) and Rishabh Pant (20*). Fareed Malik took 2/57 for Afghanistan. (With ANI inputs)