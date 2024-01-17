IND Vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I In Benagluru, 7PM IST, January 17

India take on Afghanistan in the third and last T20I at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. The Men in Blue aim to inflict a 3-0 whitewash on the visitors. India plays the final T20 fixture before the upcoming World Cup in June. The team has so far showcased a significant departure from their traditional approach in T20Is, marked by an aggressive mindset evident in consecutive six-wicket wins at Mohali and Indore. Virat Kohli, returning to T20 action for India after 14 months, demonstrated a remarkable shift in approach, notably handling Afghan spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman with ease, contributing to India's transformed strategy.

Shivam Dube, making a comeback after three years, showcased two powerful fifties, aligning with the team's dynamic style. Yashasvi Jaiswal, recovering from a groin niggle, also adapted quickly with a swift half-century. However, Rohit Sharma's recent failures became a minor concern for the team, emphasizing the need for him to contribute substantially in the series finale.

While contemplating minimal changes in the batting unit, the Indian think-tank may consider providing game-time to Kuldeep Yadav and Avesh Khan. The inclusion of left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep for either Ravi Bishnoi or Washington Sundar, and pacer Avesh replacing Mukesh Kumar, could offer valuable exposure.

Afghanistan, despite glimpses of brilliance, aims to convert sparks into match-winning performances. Openers like Rahmanullah Gurbaz need to deliver, especially considering the favorable conditions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. A victory against India would bolster Afghanistan's confidence for upcoming fixtures against Sri Lanka and Ireland, adding significance to the series' conclusion.

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I DREAM11 PREDICTION

WICKET-KEEPER: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jitesh Sharma

BATTERS: Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli

ALL-ROUNDERS: Mohammad Nabi, Axar Patel, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shivam Dube

BOWLERS: Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

India Vs Afghanistan: Probable Playing 11s

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan Predicted XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Squads

AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hazratullah Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi

INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan