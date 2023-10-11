IND Vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 9 in New Delhi, 2PM IST, October 11

The Indian cricket team will be up against Afghanistan in match No. 9 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma’s side will once again miss the services of world No. 2-ranked ODI batter Shubman Gill, who is recovering from dengue fever in Chennai.

In Gill’s absence, Ishan Kishan will continue to open the batting in spite of scoring a golden duck in the last match against Australia. India may look to bring in Shardul Thakur to replace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin looking at the conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Another change that might cross India’s mind could be bringing in Suryakumar Yadav to replace Shreyas Iyer, who also scored a duck against Australia in India’s first match. “Whoever is being given the opportunity, I think the belief of team management is that he should get proper opportunity. We need to back everyone. Whoever is playing should get enough opportunity. And if there is a situation where we feel that Surya should be brought in, again he has been batting really well. He has been playing well, he is preparing well. So, if we feel that Surya should be brought in, we will definitely play him,” Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour said on the eve of the match.

India vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 9 Details

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Date & Time: October 11, 2pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

India vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 9 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja

India vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 9 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi