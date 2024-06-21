Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya Post Selfie Mid-Innings During India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match

Amid Afghanistan's struggling batting performance against India during their Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup in Barbados, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant decided to inject some fun into the game. The duo seized the moment to pose for a selfie right in the middle of the second innings. This playful snapshot was taken just after Afghanistan lost their sixth wicket, when Najibullah Zadran hit a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah straight to Arshdeep Singh at point.

As India celebrated the wicket and the broadcast transitioned to a commercial break, Pandya and Pant took the opportunity to grab the Spider-Cam and pose, capturing a memorable and perfectly timed photo. (Virat Kohli Recreates 'Shot Of The Century' Vs Afghanistan In T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Game, Video Goes Viral - Watch)

Following India's win against Afghanistan in the Super 8 fixture against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024, former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble hailed right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah on his brilliant performance in the match.

Bumrah bowled exceptionally well where he managed to snap three wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded just seven runs and bowled one maiden over too.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo TIMEOUT show after the match, the legendary spinner heaped praise on the fast bowler and spoke about his understanding and execution.

"The kind of understanding of his own bowling you can make out, even when he got Rahmanullah Gurbaz out on a slower ball and wide line. He gets the execution perfect. You know, that's what it is. It's about yes the variations every bowler has variations. But executing all those variations under pressure getting the line right getting the length, right? For each batsman, he would have figured that out and then did it right in a big game. This doesn't come easy and I think he has given limited boundaries in the entire tournament," Kumble said.

In the ongoing marquee event so far, the speedster has bagged eight wickets in the five matches so far at an average of 6.50. (IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Exchange With Rishabh Pant Delights Fans, Video Goes Viral - Watch)

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. India was struggling at 90/4 at one point, then came a match-saving 60-run partnership between Suryakumar Yadav (53 in 28 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Hardik Pandya (32 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes) that took India to 181/8 in their 20 overs. Rashid Khan (3/26) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/33) were the top bowlers for Afghanistan.

In the run-chase of 182 runs, Afghanistan never looked threatening and lost wickets regularly. Azmatullah Omarzai (26 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six) was the only one to cross the 20-run mark as other batters failed miserably against Bumrah (3/7), Arshdeep (3/36) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/32). Afghanistan was bundled out for 134 runs in their 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav was given the 'Player of the Match' award.