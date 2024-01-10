Big Blow For Afghanistan Ahead Of T20I Series Against India, Rashid Khan Ruled Out

In a setback for Afghanistan, cricket sensation Rashid Khan will miss the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, commencing on January 12. The 25-year-old leg-spinner, recovering from a lower-back surgery, has yet to regain full fitness. Despite his absence, Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran remains optimistic about the team's performance against a formidable Indian side. Rashid Khan, who underwent a lower-back surgery two months ago, has been traveling with the team to India. The star spinner participated in training sessions but, on the eve of the series opener, Captain Zadran confirmed that Rashid is still on the path to recovery and will miss the series. The captain expressed hope for Rashid's swift return and acknowledged the void his absence creates in the team.

Rashid Khan ruled out of the T20I series vs India. [Sportstar] pic.twitter.com/Ywc59gUyk6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 10, 2024

Spin Department Takes Center Stage

Without Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's spin department will be led by Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, with the experienced Mohammed Nabi adding depth. Zadran, emphasizing Nabi's seniority and wealth of experience, believes in the spinners' capability to trouble the Indian batting lineup.

Captain's Confidence in the Team

Despite acknowledging Rashid's irreplaceability, Captain Zadran expressed confidence in the team's ability to perform well. He stated, "Others have played a lot of cricket, and I am sure they will perform well. Without Rashid, we will struggle because his experience is crucial to all of us, but this is cricket, and you need to be ready for any kind of situation."

Excitement for Bilateral Series

The upcoming series marks the first bilateral encounter between India and Afghanistan since 2018. Zadran conveyed the team's excitement to prove their mettle against strong opponents like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on Indian soil. Despite the challenging conditions, Zadran is optimistic about a competitive series and dismissed concerns about dew affecting the matches.

