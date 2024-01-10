MS Dhoni Gears Up For IPL 2024: CSK Captain Starts Practice, Video Goes Viral – WATCH

In a recent viral video circulating on social media, the legendary MS Dhoni can be seen gearing up for the upcoming IPL 2024 season with full zeal. The footage captures the iconic Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain honing his skills, sporting his trademark yellow pads, a blue helmet, and a black sleeveless T-shirt. This unexpected turn comes after speculations about Dhoni's retirement following CSK's triumphant IPL 2023 campaign. Fans were pleasantly surprised when Dhoni declared that he would gift them one more season. Now, with the CEO's confirmation and a glimpse of his intense practice, the cricketing world is abuzz with anticipation.

MS Dhoni has started his preparations for IPL 2024. pic.twitter.com/zYKaV8mdnp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 10, 2024

Dhoni's Commitment: CSK CEO Speaks Out

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently provided a crucial update on MS Dhoni's participation in IPL 2024. After undergoing knee surgery post the IPL 2023 victory, questions arose regarding Dhoni's fitness and availability. However, the CSK skipper's name in the retention list ended all doubts. Viswanathan affirmed that Dhoni, true to his word, is fit and will be leading the five-time champions in the upcoming season. The CEO emphasized Dhoni's commitment, stating, "If our leader has given a word, he has never gone back."

Thalaivan's Impact: Rinku Singh Credits Dhoni

Indian batter Rinku Singh recently credited MS Dhoni for his calming influence during pressure situations. Singh, who played a pivotal role in India's T20I victory against Australia, revealed that he sought advice from Dhoni on maintaining composure in the crucial final over. This anecdote underscores Dhoni's mentorship and the profound impact he continues to have on budding cricketers.

Social Media Frenzy: Harsha Bhogle's Interaction with Dhoni

Harsha Bhogle, the renowned commentator and cricket expert, found himself in the social media spotlight after a memorable post-match interaction with MS Dhoni during IPL 2023. Fans showered praise on Bhogle for effortlessly bringing out Thala's candid side. The commentator, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response, acknowledged the unique camaraderie he shares with Dhoni. Bhogle's statement, declaring Chennai as the land of Thala alongside legends like MGR and Rajnikanth, resonated with fans, further solidifying Dhoni's status as a cricketing icon.