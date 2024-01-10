trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708031
NewsCricket
MS DHONI

MS Dhoni Gears Up For IPL 2024: CSK Captain Starts Practice, Video Goes Viral – WATCH

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently provided a crucial update on MS Dhoni's participation in IPL 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 07:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MS Dhoni Gears Up For IPL 2024: CSK Captain Starts Practice, Video Goes Viral – WATCH

In a recent viral video circulating on social media, the legendary MS Dhoni can be seen gearing up for the upcoming IPL 2024 season with full zeal. The footage captures the iconic Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain honing his skills, sporting his trademark yellow pads, a blue helmet, and a black sleeveless T-shirt. This unexpected turn comes after speculations about Dhoni's retirement following CSK's triumphant IPL 2023 campaign. Fans were pleasantly surprised when Dhoni declared that he would gift them one more season. Now, with the CEO's confirmation and a glimpse of his intense practice, the cricketing world is abuzz with anticipation.

Also Read: Meet Matt Renshaw Australian Cricketer Who Holds English Passport Is Set To Replace David Warner AsTest Opener

Dhoni's Commitment: CSK CEO Speaks Out

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently provided a crucial update on MS Dhoni's participation in IPL 2024. After undergoing knee surgery post the IPL 2023 victory, questions arose regarding Dhoni's fitness and availability. However, the CSK skipper's name in the retention list ended all doubts. Viswanathan affirmed that Dhoni, true to his word, is fit and will be leading the five-time champions in the upcoming season. The CEO emphasized Dhoni's commitment, stating, "If our leader has given a word, he has never gone back."

Thalaivan's Impact: Rinku Singh Credits Dhoni

Indian batter Rinku Singh recently credited MS Dhoni for his calming influence during pressure situations. Singh, who played a pivotal role in India's T20I victory against Australia, revealed that he sought advice from Dhoni on maintaining composure in the crucial final over. This anecdote underscores Dhoni's mentorship and the profound impact he continues to have on budding cricketers.

Social Media Frenzy: Harsha Bhogle's Interaction with Dhoni

Harsha Bhogle, the renowned commentator and cricket expert, found himself in the social media spotlight after a memorable post-match interaction with MS Dhoni during IPL 2023. Fans showered praise on Bhogle for effortlessly bringing out Thala's candid side. The commentator, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response, acknowledged the unique camaraderie he shares with Dhoni. Bhogle's statement, declaring Chennai as the land of Thala alongside legends like MGR and Rajnikanth, resonated with fans, further solidifying Dhoni's status as a cricketing icon.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA: No Snow In Gulmarg This Year?
DNA Video
DNA: Sheetal Devi: Inspiring story of India's armless archer
DNA Video
DNA: Why American Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing Photos goes viral?
DNA Video
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?
DNA Video
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA Video
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship