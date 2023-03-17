Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Recreates Yuvraj Singh's Iconic Catch, Video Goes Viral

Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian all-rounder, had a remarkable day during the match against Australia, exhibiting his exceptional fielding skills by taking a breathtaking diving catch. The struggling Marnus Labuschagne was sent back at a score of 15 in 22 balls due to Jadeja's brilliant effort. After dismissing Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav was brought on for another over. Labuschagne attempted to cut the shorter ball around off, which spun into him, resulting in an outside edge towards the short third man. Jadeja dived at full stretch, using both hands to catch the ball impressively.

Earlier, in the absence of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul took over the wicketkeeping duties in the first ODI against Australia and made a significant impact with a stunning catch to dismiss Steve Smith. Although KS Bharat was the wicketkeeper during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rahul's impressive performance in the first ODI proved his worth behind the stumps. Despite being dropped for the final two Tests due to his poor batting form, Rahul showed his determination to make a comeback with his performance in the ODI.

In the opening over of the match, Mohammed Siraj removed Travis Head, and Rahul had a chance to run out Smith soon after, but he missed the opportunity. However, he made amends by taking an incredible catch to dismiss Smith for 22, which broke a crucial partnership between Smith and Mitchell Marsh.

Marsh and Smith were frustrating the Indian bowlers with their quick runs, but Hardik Pandya provided India with a key breakthrough by dismissing Smith in the 13th over. Smith's dismissal helped India put a brake on Australia's innings, and Marsh completed his fifty shortly after Smith's departure. However, Marsh was dismissed at 81 due to Ravindra Jadeja's excellent work.

Rahul's contribution was crucial in breaking the partnership between Smith and Marsh, which helped India restrict Australia to a modest total. Overall, Rahul's display in the first ODI has increased his chances of being retained as the wicketkeeper-batsman in the ODI side.