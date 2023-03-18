topStoriesenglish2585192
Watch: Steve Smith Caught Yawning, Fans Recall Sarfaraz Ahmed's Iconic Moment - Check

In the first ODI between India and Australia, Team India secured a five-wicket victory. However, the Mumbai surface, which is known for assisting batters, proved to be challenging for both teams as it had something for the bowlers, especially the pacemen. India, too, faced a tough time, as they were reduced to 83/5 before KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja steadied the innings and secured the win. Stand-in captain Steve Smith tried everything in his power, and changed his bowlers, but was unsuccessful in halting the Indian batsmen's charge. As the match was coming to an end, and India was just six runs away from victory, Smith was seen yawning while fielding in slips. The image quickly went viral on social media, and fans began comparing him to former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was caught yawning behind the stumps during the 2019 World Cup match against India.

Smith and his team will be looking for a better performance as they take the field again in less than 24 hours. With the series on the line, Australia needs significant contributions from the likes of Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Glenn Maxwell, apart from Mitchell Marsh, who scored a quickfire 81 off 65 balls in the previous game. If David Warner is fit, Australia will be delighted to have him back in the squad, although this will require a difficult selection decision.

The Mumbai pitch played an essential role in the outcome of the game. While it usually favours the batsmen, the pitch had something for the pacemen, and both teams struggled to negotiate it. The Indian bowlers, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami, put up an impressive show and kept the Australian batsmen in check. The Indian team will be looking to continue this form in the upcoming matches.

The yawning incident involving Smith may have been a momentary lapse of attention, but it has led to a flurry of reactions on social media. Fans from all over the world have been sharing memes and comments, drawing comparisons between Smith and Sarfaraz Ahmed. While some fans found it amusing, others expressed their disappointment and frustration, particularly Pakistani supporters who felt that Ahmed had been unfairly targeted in the past for a similar incident.

As the series progresses, both teams will be looking to improve their performance and take the lead. The Indian team will be buoyed by their victory in the first game, while Australia will be eager to bounce back and level the series. The Mumbai pitch is likely to remain a crucial factor, and both teams will need to adapt their strategies accordingly to succeed.

