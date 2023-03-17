Watch: Virat Kohli Turns Into Usain Bolt, Runs Insanely Fast Across The Pitch To Stop Ball While Fielding - Check

Team India's Virat Kohli has demonstrated the significance of maintaining high fitness standards as a professional athlete. His fitness was on full display during the first ODI against Australia in Mumbai, where he sprinted to reach a ball before the mid-wicket fielder. In the 11th over, Mitchell Marsh played a shot towards mid-wicket, and Kohli, fielding at the covers, quickly chased after the ball, crossed the pitch, and caught it before the mid-wicket fielder could. Although the Australian batsmen completed two runs, Kohli's efforts surely motivated his teammates to be faster. Kohli laughed as he jogged back to his fielding position, impressed with his own performance.

This is just unreal.... Virat Kohli is different beast while doing fielding... #ViratKohlipic.twitter.com/UQkZKou2AS — Suryansh (@Suryansh1329) March 17, 2023

Marsh was the only Australian batsman who performed well, smashing 81 off just 65 deliveries with 10 fours and 5 sixes. The rest of the Australian batting lineup failed to reach even 30 runs, and the team was bowled out for 188 after Marsh's departure. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami took six wickets between them, and Ravindra Jadeja shone with the ball, taking two crucial wickets.

Rohit Sharma was absent from the game, having informed the BCCI about his unavailability, and will return for the second ODI to be held in Vizag on March 19. In his absence, Hardik Pandya led the team. Although Hardik has captained India in 11 T20Is, this was his first time leading the ODI team. Ishan Kishan opened the innings with Shubman Gill but disappointed, departing for just three runs off eight deliveries after being trapped in front of the stumps by Marcus Stoinis.

Virat Kohli's impressive display of fitness during the game serves as an inspiration to his teammates, showcasing the importance of maintaining a high level of physical fitness to be a successful athlete. While Australia's Marsh put up an impressive performance, the rest of the team struggled against the Indian bowling lineup, resulting in a low score of under 200. With Rohit Sharma's return for the next game, India will aim to continue their winning momentum in the series.