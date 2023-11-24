Rinku Singh guided India to a thumping victory over Australia in the first T20I of the 5-match series on Thursday in Visakhapatnam. Rinku stood in the middle to finish the game as calmy as possible and finished the game with a six with just one run required off one ball in the end. After proving his skills in IPL and Asian Games, Rinku has caught the eye of selectors. The India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter revealed how MS Dhoni's advice on finishing the games has helped him in these kinds of tense situations.

Rinku Singh said, "Once I talked with Mahi Bhai about last overs finishes, he told to be calm and I follow that." (India Vs Australia 2nd T20I: Make Suryakumar Yadav Playing Only T20Is In Next 6 Months, Says Aakash Chopra)

"In four overs we needed some 40-odd runs, my mindset was to do what I wanted to and take the game to the last over. I talked to Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) and asked him what he thinks in the last over he said that if you stay calm it will be good for you so I try to do that," Rinku said in a video posted by BCCI.

"It feels good that our team won the game and when I came out to bat it was the perfect situation for me to do what I have been doing for some time. It felt good to play with Surya bhaiya," Rinku added.

Coming to the match, after winning the toss and opting to field first, India sent back Matthew Short (13) early. However, a partnership of 130 runs between Josh Inglis (110 in 50 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes) and Steve Smith (52 off 41 balls, with eight fours) put the Aussies on course for a huge total.

A cameo from Tim David (19*) took Australia to 208/3 of their 20 overs. Prasidh Krishna (1/50) and Ravi Bishnoi (1/54) took a wicket each for India.

Chasing 209, India lost Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (21) early, reducing the 'Men in Blue' to 22/2. However, a 112-run stand between Kishan (58 in 39 balls, with two fours and five sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (80 In 42 balls, with nine fours and four sixes) brought India back into the game.

An able follow-up act by Rinku Singh (22* in 14 balls, with four boundaries) took India home despite the loss of some wickers in a flurry. Tanveer Sangha (2/47) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies while Matthew Short, Sean Abbott and Jason Behrendorff took a wicket each.