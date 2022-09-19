Former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson took on his official Instagram to share some shocking pictures as he's currently staying in Lucknow for the Legends League Cricket. The 40-year-old Australian played 73 Tests, 30 T20Is and 153 ODIs for Australia in his international career. Interestingly, the Australian cricketer was amused by an incident that took place in the room he was staying in Lucknow. A snake entered his room and he shared pictures of it from his official Instagram account.

"Anyone know what type of snake this is?? Just hanging out in my room door," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Found a better pic of this snakes head. Still unsure what it is exactly. Interesting stay so far in Lucknow, India," he wrote in another upload.

Coming to India vs Australia, the Indian cricket team will continue their search for an ideal playing XI before the all-important Men's T20 World Cup when they take on a well-balanced Australian side in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, on Tuesday (September 20). India's lacklustre campaign at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 had raised some serious questions but the selectors have picked up almost the same squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia. The continuity of similar faces shows that skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid and selectors have not pressed the panic button yet and trusting the boys to come good in upcoming matches. However, the team management will still look to fix some issues and try out a few more things in order to finalise their best possible eleven.