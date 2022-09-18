IND vs AUS 1st T20I Predicted Playing 11: Tim David could be huge threat for India, watch out for Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: One exciting T20I series is to be played between India and Australia when the two sides meet for the 1st T20I at PCA stadium in Mohali. This series will provide both these sides the final few chances to brush up their playing 11 for the T20 World Cup 2022 that is set to start next month in Australia. India are playing their full-strength team in the series, with only Arshdeep Singh missing as he has been advised to go for a routine conditioning camp at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He will be back for SA series that starts on September 28.

India's playing XI for the 1st T20I at Mohali vs Australia may not see many big surprises. India are expected to play their best XI which will see the return of pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel. Both Bumrah and Harshal are coming into the series after recovering from their respective injuries. Rohit Sharma would be eager to see how they go in the upcoming games as their form is key to the side's plans at the big ticket event next month.

Rohit will have to make a choice between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant again. It was Rishabh who was given the long run in the just concluded Asia Cup. There is a big chance that Pant may get the nod again as the first-choice wicketkeeeper for this series and if he fails then Dinesh Karthik could come in his place for SA series.

A decision needs to be made between Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as well. They both possess the similar skill set as pacers and India can play only one among them.

As far as Australia are concerned, they have come to India without David Warner and Micthell Starc who are out due to respective injuries. Watch out for Tim David, who is a big power-hitter. He could turn out to be a big player in this series. Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis are some new faces that would be exciting to watch again in the series.

Check out India vs Australia 1st T20I predicted playing 11 here

India playing 11 vs Australia for 1st T20I at Mohali: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar/Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia playing 11 vs India for 1st T20I at Mohali: Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Tim David, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abott, Ashton Agar