Who is The Best All-Rounder in Test Cricket? Ravindra Jadeja or Ben Stokes? Aakash Chopra Answers

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has expressed that Ravindra Jadeja is currently the top all-rounder in Test cricket. On February 10, during the first Test against Australia in Nagpur, Jadeja scored an impressive 66 not out and had earlier taken 5/47 with his spin-bowling on Day 1.

In a video review of the second day's play, Chopra heaped praise on Jadeja, stating that he may be underrated and is currently the best Test all-rounder in the world. Chopra emphasized that no one else comes close to Jadeja's all-round performance, even over Ben Stokes.

"Sir Jadeja has a different story. He is probably a little underrated. There has been a slight bits-and-pieces issue with him but he is the world's best Test all-rounder at the moment. Someone will say Ben Stokes, I will say not at all," Aakash Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

Since the start of 2022, Jadeja has recorded 394 runs at an impressive average of 98.50 and taken 15 wickets at an average of 17.46 in just four Tests. Chopra also pointed out that Jadeja has become more cautious in his play and has the potential to bat higher up the order.

"Some other name might also be in your mind but there is no one else in my opinion. There is no question that he is the world's best Test all-rounder at this point in time," he added.

Finally, Chopra acknowledged that Jadeja's performance on Friday was not solely due to his efforts and praised Axar Patel for contributing 52 not out in their unbroken 81-run partnership.

Who is the Best all-rounder in Test Cricket?

Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes are two of the most prominent all-rounders in Test cricket at present. Both players have made a significant impact with both bat and ball and are considered valuable assets to their respective teams. In this comparison, we will take a look at their career statistics in Test cricket to see how they stack up against each other.

Jadeja made his Test debut in 2012 and has played 63 Tests to date. He has scored 2,428 runs at an average of 32.57, including two centuries and 13 half-centuries. With the ball, he has taken 213 wickets at an average of 29.17, including five five-wicket hauls.

Stokes, on the other hand, made his Test debut in 2013 and has played 65 Tests to date. He has scored 3,442 runs at an average of 36.89, including six centuries and 18 half-centuries. He has taken 120 wickets at an average of 33.98, including two five-wicket hauls. From the statistics, it is clear that Stokes has the edge in terms of batting, with a higher average and more centuries and half-centuries. However, Jadeja has been more effective with the ball, with a better average and more five-wicket hauls.

It is also important to note that both players have had impressive performances in important matches.

Stokes is widely remembered for his heroic performance in the 2019 World Cup final, where he scored 84 not out to help England lift the trophy. Jadeja, on the other hand, has been a standout performer in several important Tests, particularly in India's home season, where he has made valuable contributions with both bat and ball.

In conclusion, both Jadeja and Stokes are exceptional all-rounders and bring a lot to the table in Test cricket. Stokes has the edge with the bat, while Jadeja has been more effective with the ball. However, both players have proven to be match-winners in their own right and are integral parts of their respective teams. It is always exciting to see these two players face off in a Test match, and fans are sure to be in for a treat when they do.