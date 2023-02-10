Watch: Ravindra Jadeja's 'Sword Celebration' Video Goes Viral, Ravi Shastri Says 'Not Good'

Ravindra Jadeja made a sensational comeback in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On day one, the left-arm spinner took 5 Australian wickets with figures of 5 for 47. The Indian all-rounder didn't stop there. On day two, as the Australian spinners started to take control, Jadeja stepped up and stabilized India's batting line-up with a solid defence, resulting in a half-century. His half-century celebration, which included his famous Sword swing, went viral.

Great player and we missed for a https://t.co/bxVoWDHDjN both Axar and Jadeja are really batting well and India is right on the top at this stage. — KRISH (@KrishnaMdb) February 10, 2023

What a player Jaddu - meaning Magical — Rajys20 (@rajys20) February 10, 2023

I have seen Jadeja saving Indian team many times in hardcore pressure situation.. He also plays really good against big teams in their own land.. He is highly Underrated.. He is someone like Yuvraj singh even far more better bowler than him and a bit weaker than him in batting — Adi Mayand (@MayandAditya) February 10, 2023

Talent never dies if we do anything with passion.Kudos to Jaddu _______ others have to learn from you though they are continuing to play without any contribution. — Hariram.k (@Hariramk3) February 10, 2023

Most underrated player in our time........want to play big role in upcoming WTC final and WC final so that he gets the recognition which Yuvraj got in his career, he is some fighter who has helped our team in crisis many times! — That Cricket Geek (@cricketgeek27) February 10, 2023

Nice jadeja sir and this is my youtube channel name Brothers duo please check __ our channel — Brothers duo official (@BusinessDuo) February 10, 2023

Sword Celebration>>Suiiiii Puiiiiiii February 10, 2023

No.1 all rounder in the world _ sir jadeja — rozer (@pa47841417) February 10, 2023

5W & and now 50

Great comeback

Bring it on 100 @imjadeja — harsh__King (@harsh__vk97) February 10, 2023

Talent never dies if we do anything with passion.Kudos to Jaddu _______ others have to learn from you though they are continuing to play without any contribution. — Hariram.k (@Hariramk3) February 10, 2023

From the commentary box, Sunil Gavaskar praised Jadeja's flexible wrist while his co-commentator Ravi Shastri warned that it was not a good idea for others to try, as they may end up injuring themselves.

At the end of day two, Jadeja was still on the crease with 66 not out, while Axar Patel, who also scored a half-century, was playing on 52 not out with a few more overs left.

India now has a lead of 144 runs, with both batsmen looking solid on the pitch and a partnership of 81 runs. India is currently at 321 for 7 in 113.5 overs.