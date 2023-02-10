topStoriesenglish2571996
RAVINDRA JADEJA

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja's 'Sword Celebration' Video Goes Viral, Ravi Shastri Says 'Not Good'

Ravindra Jadeja made a sensational comeback in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On day one, the left-arm spinner took 5 Australian wickets with figures of 5 for 47. The Indian all-rounder didn't stop there. On day two, as the Australian spinners started to take control, Jadeja stepped up and stabilized India's batting line-up with a solid defence, resulting in a half-century. His half-century celebration, which included his famous Sword swing, went viral.

Also Read: David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav pen Down Emotional Message as Rishabh Pant Shares First Photo After car Crash Ahead of IPL 2023

From the commentary box, Sunil Gavaskar praised Jadeja's flexible wrist while his co-commentator Ravi Shastri warned that it was not a good idea for others to try, as they may end up injuring themselves.

At the end of day two, Jadeja was still on the crease with 66 not out, while Axar Patel, who also scored a half-century, was playing on 52 not out with a few more overs left.

India now has a lead of 144 runs, with both batsmen looking solid on the pitch and a partnership of 81 runs. India is currently at 321 for 7 in 113.5 overs.

