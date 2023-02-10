David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav pen Down Emotional Message as Rishabh Pant Shares First Photo After car Crash Ahead of IPL 2023

Indian cricketer and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is on the path to recovery after being involved in a car accident on December 30th. The Delhi Capitals captain sustained head, back, and foot injuries, but thankfully, survived the crash. On Friday, Pant took to Instagram to share photos of himself walking on crutches with a positive caption: "One step forward. One step stronger. One step better." The post was met with heartfelt messages from Team India star Suryakumar Yadav and veteran Australian opener David Warner, who are currently playing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India.

Unfortunately, Pant is expected to be out of action for the entire 2023 season, which includes missing the upcoming Indian Premier League and the 2023 World Cup. KS Bharat made his Test debut as a wicketkeeper in Pant's absence. The 25-year-old suffered his injuries when his car hit a divider and caught fire near Uttarakhand. He was driving from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his family when the accident occurred.

In a statement released after the crash, Pant expressed his gratitude for the support and well wishes he received. He also acknowledged the heroes who helped him during the accident and made sure he received medical attention, Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar. Pant wrote, "I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. I'll be forever grateful and indebted."