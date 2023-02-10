Why Kuldeep Yadav was DROPPED and Axar Patel was PICKED? Vikram Rathour Answers

India's batting coach, Vikram Rathour, praised skipper Rohit Sharma's adaptability and temperament on Friday, after he scored a magnificent hundred on a challenging pitch against a strong Australian attack. With this feat, Rohit put India in a commanding position in the first Test.

_ _ "Rohit Sharma's knock was very special, he showed a lot of temperament."



Batting Coach Vikram Rathour lauds #TeamIndia captain on his brilliant ton in the first innings of the Nagpur Test _ _@ImRo45 | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/qumRr55Dqa — BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2023

Rohit batted for a remarkable 345 minutes on a slow and low Turner pitch, facing quality bowlers like Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins, to reach an impressive 120 runs. His century, along with an 81-run partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, helped India end the day at 321/7 and secure a 144-run first innings lead over Australia.

This century was different from some of Rohit's previous efforts, particularly when he started opening the innings, such as his 161 runs on a tricky pitch at Chepauk or his hundred on a seaming wicket at The Oval in September 2021.

The batting coach stated that Rohit's class and ability to adjust to different conditions and change his batting style was key to his success in Nagpur. On Thursday, the star opener began aggressively and reached his fifty in 66 deliveries. He went on to score his second fifty in 105 deliveries.

"I think that's the quality he has as a batter. He adapts really well. He's somebody who can change his game. You know we've seen how he was in India and how he scored his runs in the series that he started playing as an opener against South Africa. Then we travelled to England. He played completely differently on the surfaces which required you to play tight. And today, it wasn't an easy wicket. He was made to work hard. Normally he takes charge after scoring the initial run. He really likes to push (the rate of scoring)," Rathour said in the post-play press conference on Friday.

Asked whether by scoring 95 runs in the final session of the day, India batted Australia out of the match, Rathour said for him the match ends only when the last ball is bowled.

'I would say that till the last ball is not bowled, the game is on. But yeah, it was a good session. I think we are really privileged to have three really quality players. So, looking back, it's a great position to be in as a team. We are really lucky, I think fortunate to have all three," said Rathour.

Asked whether Axar Patel's ability to bat was considered while picking him ahead of Kuldeep Yadav, Rathour said "You should have some outstanding record in India as a bowler (to get selected), so I don't think that is even a consideration. His batting of course is a bonus.. It's great that he can bat as well as he can, but as a bowler I think he's got 40 plus wickets in six, six or seven games.''

Rathour was a bit defensive talking about the dry patch KL Rahul is going through but said the fact that the opener has scored a century and couple of fifties in his last 19 innings is good enough to get a few more chances.