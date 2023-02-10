topStoriesenglish2571944
Send Replacement Fingers...: Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh After India Captain Hits Maiden Test ton as Captain

Rohit's century made him the first Indian captain to score a hundred in all three formats of the game.

Feb 10, 2023

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma made waves as he recorded his first century as Test captain during the first match against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The star opener, who has already scored tons in both ODI and T20I cricket as captain, made a strong return to Test cricket with his valuable knock. Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit's wife, took to social media to share her excitement in a humorous manner, writing "I love you @rohitsharma45 but send replacement fingers please."

Rohit's century also made him the first Indian captain to score a hundred in all three formats of the game. After Australia was dismissed for 177 in their first innings, India ended Day 1 with 77/1, with Rohit unbeaten on 56 and R Ashwin at the crease. On Day 2, as India lost wickets from one end, Rohit continued to dominate with the bat and reached his ninth Test century.

Earlier, During Rohit memorable innings, a humorous moment was captured by the stump mic when he shared his thoughts on Steve Smith with his batting partner Ravindra Jadeja. After Smith received the ball in the outfield, Rohit, wary of his throwing abilities, quickly prevented Jadeja from taking a second run, saying "Yeh pagal hai thoda, sach me" (He's a bit crazy, seriously), which quickly spread on social media.

This event took place in the 77th over of the Australian innings when Marnus Labuschagne was bowling. At that time, Rohit was batting at 115 and Jadeja was on 7 runs as a new batsman.

