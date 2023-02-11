topStoriesenglish2572224
Who is Behind Ravindra Jadeja's Impressive Comeback? India All-Rounder Reveals Truth

India now leads the four-match series 1-0. In the second innings, Australia struggled to overcome India's lead of 223 runs.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 06:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Ravindra Jadeja, who was named the 'Man of the Match' in India's crushing win in the first Test against Australia, credited the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for his successful comeback to the national team. The all-rounder, along with Ravichandran Ashwin's five-wicket haul, and contributions from Axar Patel, led India to a victory by an innings and 132 runs within the first three days of the Test match.

"I feel fantastic," said Jadeja after the match. "To come back after five months and perform at 100% with both bat and ball is incredible. I have been working hard at the NCA, and I want to thank the staff and physios for their support, even on Sundays. My strategy was to keep things simple and bowl straight at the stumps. I believe that if I bowl well, the opposition may make mistakes, and I can take advantage of them."

India now leads the four-match series 1-0. In the second innings, Australia struggled to overcome India's lead of 223 runs. Ashwin dismissed Usman Khawaja early on, and Jadeja trapped the world's number one Test batter, Marnus Labuschagne, lbw for 17 runs. Ashwin took out David Warner and Matt Renshaw in quick succession, putting Australia under pressure. However, the downward spiral continued as Ashwin dismissed Handscomb and Carey, while Jadeja got rid of Cummins and Axar took out Todd Murphy. Pacer Mohammed Shami made his mark by dismissing Nathan Lyon, and in the end, Shami bowled Scott Boland for a duck, securing the victory for India.

Ashwin was the standout bowler for India with 5/37 in 12 overs, followed by Jadeja with 2/34, and Shami with 2/13. Axar also contributed with 1 wicket for 6 runs in three overs. Smith was left stranded at 25 runs as Australia was all out for 91 runs

