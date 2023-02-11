topStoriesenglish2572209
Big Blow for Team India as Smriti Mandhana Ruled out - Check Details

Kaur missed India's warm-up matches against Australia and Bangladesh due to concerns with her left shoulder that arose during the tri-series final against South Africa in East London.

Big Blow for Team India as Smriti Mandhana Ruled out - Check Details

India's Vice-Captain, Smriti Mandhana, has been forced to sit out of India's opening T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in Cape Town on Sunday due to a finger injury. Stand-in coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar has confirmed that there is no fracture, which means that Mandhana is expected to be back in action from India's second match against West Indies on February 15.

However, Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been declared fit to play. She had experienced some shoulder discomfort during the recent tri-series against West Indies and South Africa. Kanitkar expressed his confidence in Kaur's health during the pre-match press conference, stating, "Harman is ready to play. She has been batting in the nets for the past two days and she's doing well."

Kaur missed India's warm-up matches against Australia and Bangladesh due to concerns with her left shoulder that arose during the tri-series final against South Africa in East London. Meanwhile, it is believed that Mandhana sustained her finger injury during the warm-up matches.

Fresh off the historic victory in the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, Kaur and the rest of the team will be motivated to build on their runner-up finish in the 2020 T20 World Cup and win the trophy in 2023. In the group stage of the competition, India will face off against 2009 champions England, 2016 winners West Indies, and Ireland, after their opener against Pakistan.

