IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Not Playing India vs Australia Clash In Indore? Check Here

IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah is missing from the India squad which travelled to Indore for the second ODI against Australia.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 01:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Not Playing India vs Australia Clash In Indore? Check Here Source: Twitter

India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah is missing from the India squad which travelled to Indore for the second ODI against Australia of the 3-match series on Sunday (September 24). Bumrah who recently became a father was given a short break ahead of the World Cup and the third ODI against Australia to visit his family by the team management.

Australia themselves made a lot of changes in their lineup after the first game as Steve Smith came out as the skipper in place of Pat Cummins.

(More to follow)

