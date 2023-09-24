IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Not Playing India vs Australia Clash In Indore? Check Here

India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah is missing from the India squad which travelled to Indore for the second ODI against Australia of the 3-match series on Sunday (September 24). Bumrah who recently became a father was given a short break ahead of the World Cup and the third ODI against Australia to visit his family by the team management.

Australia themselves made a lot of changes in their lineup after the first game as Steve Smith came out as the skipper in place of Pat Cummins.

He has gone to visit his family and given a short break by the team management. Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has joined the team as Bumrah's replacement for the 2nd ODI.



Bumrah…

