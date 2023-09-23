LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS, 2nd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: KL Rahul Vs Pat Cummins

After an all-round performance in the 1st ODI, Team India now eye to seal the series under the leadership of KL Rahul as they get set to take on Australia on Sunday (September 24) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The Men in Blue are now the number 1 side in all three formats of the game after their statement-making victory in Mohali few days back.

Australia on the other hand have a point to make when they come onto to the field for the second game of this series as captain Pat Cummins would be hoping for a better performance from his bowlers and middle-order batters.

It will be interesting to see how India lineup for this one. Shreyas Iyer has been lacking game time and he needs a big one before the World Cup hosts begin their campaign this year.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates from India vs Australia 2nd ODI Here.