IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs Australia Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Final Match Free Live Streaming: When, Where and How To Watch India vs Australia Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop? Check Details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 08:01 AM IST
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs Australia Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

In the aftermath of Australia's recent ODI World Cup victory, the focus shifted to a five-match T20I series against India. The first game witnessed significant lineup changes, with Steven Smith opening, Ishan Kishan at No. 3, and Josh Inglis smashing a rapid century. Despite Mitchell Starc and others departing, Australia nearly won a tight contest. The series now moves to Thiruvananthapuram, where overcast conditions may favour swing. Australia aims for additional contributors beyond Smith and Inglis, while India is wary of its lower-middle order fragility. Marcus Stoinis seeks a T20 resurgence after a lukewarm World Cup. Ravi Bishnoi's performance and India's potential lineup changes add intrigue. Thiruvananthapuram's pitch history suggests a preference for chasing. With rain in the forecast, both teams eye a pivotal victory in this evenly poised T20I series.

Also Read: LIVE | IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20I Cricket Match Score: Tilak Varma Wants To Learn Finishing From Rinku Singh

Here are all the live-streaming details of the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia:

When is the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia?- Date

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia will be played on Thursday, November 26.

When will the 2nd T20I match will start between India and Australia?

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 7:00 pm IST. 

Where is the 2nd T20I match will be played between India and Australia?

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia?

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia will be broadcast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex.

How to watch the live-streaming of the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia?

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia can be live-streamed on JioCinema app and website for free.

India Vs Australia Squads

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Aaron Hardie

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jitesh Sharma

