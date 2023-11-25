LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20I Cricket Match Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav vs Matthew Wade
India Vs Australia (IND Vs AUS), 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Team India will face Australia in the second T20I of the 5-match series in Thiruvanathapuram.
With a 1-0 lead in the 5-match series, Team India will Australia at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (November 26). Riding a stellar knock from Surykumar Yadav in the first game, Men in Blue defeated the Australia cricket team with a six off the last ball by Rinku Singh when they needed just one run off one ball to win the game.
For Australia, Steve Smith and Josh Inglis were the pick from the batting lineup. Inglis scored a sensational hundred and Smith had a partnership of 130 runs with him in that game. Stand-in skipper Matthew Wade would be keen on making a statement with his leadership role in absence of first choice captains Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh. The aim for every nation now is the preparation for the T20 World Cup coming up next year in the United States of America and the Caribbean Islands.
Follow LIVE Updates And Score From India vs Australia 2nd T20I Here.
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Probable Playing XIs
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.
Australia: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd T20I Match
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Australia second game of the 5-match series. India have already won the first one in leadership of Suryakumar Yadav and they will surely look to extend their lead.