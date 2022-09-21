NewsCricket
IND VS AUS 2ND T20I

'That's the brand India', Pakistani actress mocks Hardik Pandya, Indian fans give her fitting reply

 A Pakistani actress named Sehar Shinwari tried to make a joke at Hardik Pandya's expense but eventually ended up getting trolled herself.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 08:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'That's the brand India', Pakistani actress mocks Hardik Pandya, Indian fans give her fitting reply

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya showed why he is one of the top all-rounders in world cricket these days. He smashed 71 off just 30 balls on Tuesday (September 20) to take India to a strong total of 208/6 in 20 overs. Australia had won the toss and asked India to bowl first, something at which India have struggled in the past few contests. Rohit Sharm departed quickly and so did Virat Kohli but Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav showed they had arrived to play this game with an attacking mindset. Surya smashed a 46 while Rahul completed a brilliant fifty. However, it was Hardik who stole the show with knock of unbeaten 71 that included 7 fours and 5 sixes each.

However, due to India unable to hold nerves in the death overs, they lost the game by 4 wickets. Matthew Wade turned out to be the match-winner for Australia as he smashed 45 off just 21 balls to take his side home with 4 wickets still in hand. 

After the match, Hardik made a social media post where he told fans that Team India will learn from the mistakes made in this match and will bounce back stronger. A Pakistani actress named Sehar Shinwari tried to make a joke at Hardik's expense but eventually ended up getting trolled herself. She replied to Hardik, taking potshot at Team India and wrote: "Please lose next match to Pakistan on 23rd October you will learn more from it." This statement was followed by laugh emoji. 

Indian fans did not take it lightly and trolled her back, some of the replies were brilliant.

An Indian cricket fan wrote to her: "Have some shame you lost to england at home." This fan was referring to Pakistan's loss to England in the 1st T20I at home only. Pakistan struggled to score a big total while batting first and England eventually achieved the target easily, taking 1-0 lead in the 7-match series. 

India play Australia in the 2nd T20I on Friday (September 24) in Nagpur. They play the 3rd T20I on Sunday in Hyderabad. 

Live Tv

IND vs AUS 2nd T20IHardik PandyaIndia vs Australia 2022Ind Vs AusPakistani actress mocks Hardik PandyaPakistani actress Seher Shinwari

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case
DNA Video
DNA: Food served for Kabaddi players on toilet floor
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen