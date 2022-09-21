'That's the brand India', Pakistani actress mocks Hardik Pandya, Indian fans give her fitting reply

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya showed why he is one of the top all-rounders in world cricket these days. He smashed 71 off just 30 balls on Tuesday (September 20) to take India to a strong total of 208/6 in 20 overs. Australia had won the toss and asked India to bowl first, something at which India have struggled in the past few contests. Rohit Sharm departed quickly and so did Virat Kohli but Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav showed they had arrived to play this game with an attacking mindset. Surya smashed a 46 while Rahul completed a brilliant fifty. However, it was Hardik who stole the show with knock of unbeaten 71 that included 7 fours and 5 sixes each.

However, due to India unable to hold nerves in the death overs, they lost the game by 4 wickets. Matthew Wade turned out to be the match-winner for Australia as he smashed 45 off just 21 balls to take his side home with 4 wickets still in hand.

After the match, Hardik made a social media post where he told fans that Team India will learn from the mistakes made in this match and will bounce back stronger. A Pakistani actress named Sehar Shinwari tried to make a joke at Hardik's expense but eventually ended up getting trolled herself. She replied to Hardik, taking potshot at Team India and wrote: "Please lose next match to Pakistan on 23rd October you will learn more from it." This statement was followed by laugh emoji.

Indian fans did not take it lightly and trolled her back, some of the replies were brilliant.

Please lose next match to Pakistan on 23rd October you will learn more from it _ — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) September 20, 2022

Wow you are watching Indian cricket even though Pakistan is Playing in your country..That's the brand India has set in the world cricket September 20, 2022

Hello #Pakija__ medam your team already learn AsiaCup final 2022 &T20 world Cup final .You stop, it's natural in the game, even for them, you learn and stop hating us.Your eyes are full of hatred.____ remember Never compare with India____ — Arun Adimulam__ (@ArunBharawaj) September 20, 2022

Have some shame you lost to england at home _ — Aniket (@CFCAniket22) September 20, 2022

Talking as if your team win against England, _ September 20, 2022

An Indian cricket fan wrote to her: "Have some shame you lost to england at home." This fan was referring to Pakistan's loss to England in the 1st T20I at home only. Pakistan struggled to score a big total while batting first and England eventually achieved the target easily, taking 1-0 lead in the 7-match series.

India play Australia in the 2nd T20I on Friday (September 24) in Nagpur. They play the 3rd T20I on Sunday in Hyderabad.